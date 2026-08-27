Police and Drug Administration officials have stepped up surveillance of gyms and fitness centres across Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district following reports that Mephentermine, a prescription cardiac stimulant, is being illegally used by young fitness enthusiasts to improve endurance during intensive workouts. Health officials warned that misuse of the injectable drug could cause serious cardiovascular complications and, in extreme cases, prove fatal. The issue came to light after Coimbatore District Rural Police recently seized Mephentermine from a gym near Mettupalayam.

Investigations indicated that the drug was being used by some fitness enthusiasts and workout addicts as a performance-enhancing substance.

Following the seizure, the District Collector directed the police and Drug Administration Department to initiate measures to curb its misuse and trace its supply channels.

Mephentermine Sulphate is primarily used to treat low blood pressure, particularly during surgical procedures. The drug stimulates the release of noradrenaline and increases cardiac output. and rapidly raises blood pressure.

Officials said it must be administered only under medical supervision, with the dosage and duration determined by a qualified doctor.

S. Marimuthu, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore Zone, said drug inspectors had been instructed to verify the stock and distribution of Mephentermine at pharmacies across the district.

Although the chances of the drug being sold over the counter at local pharmacies were relatively low, officials were examining purchase and supply records. Hospitals generally maintain stocks because it is an emergency medicine, while those seeking it for illegal purposes may procure it through online platforms or suppliers operating in other states, he said.

The surveillance is part of a broader crackdown on the illegal sale and misuse of habit-forming medicines, including sedatives and prescription painkillers.

During August alone, cases were registered against six pharmacies in Pollachi, Sulur, Madukkarai, Saravanampatti and Periyanaickenpalayam for alleged violations. Officials said medicines such as Tapentadol, Tramadol, Alprazolam, Pregabalin, and Zolpidem were frequently detected in drug misuse cases.

These medicines are classified as psychotropic or habit-forming substances and are regulated under Schedules H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules. Drug distributors in Coimbatore have also been instructed to avoid supplying habit-forming sedatives to standalone pharmacies in rural areas. They have instead been advised to prioritise pharmacies attached to hospitals, where the distribution and use of such medicines can be monitored more closely.

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