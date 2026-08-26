MCD steps up vector-borne disease control as H1N1 cases rise Aug 25 The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified measures to control mosquito-borne diseases, including insecticide spraying and adding hospital beds, as the city enters the period when dengue and other vector-borne infections typically see a rise. The measures come amid a rise in influenza cases in the national capital, with Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh saying Delhi has reported around 3,000 influenza cases this year, including 2,308 H1N1 infections.

The MCD on Tuesday reported 272 dengue, 95 malaria and 21 chikungunya cases so far this year, with no deaths from the three diseases. It recorded 26 fresh dengue cases and 15 malaria cases in the week ending August 22.

The civic body said it has expanded mosquito-control operations to difficult-to-reach areas.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the MCD on Tuesday launched a drone-based insecticide spraying programme at Naini Lake in Model Town. Officials said the technology would allow more efficient coverage of large water bodies and inaccessible mosquito-breeding sites.

The programme is expected to be extended to other water bodies and areas along the Yamuna.

"In places where there are swamps, where an average person cannot go to spray medicine, arrangements have been made for that. Sprays will be done using drones, like Naini Lake, where it was done today, and in many other places, along the banks of Yamuna," Wahi said.

The MCD said its teams had detected mosquito breeding at 1,01,107 spots between January 1 and August 22, issued 81,143 legal notices and launched 6,927 prosecutions. Anti-larval indoor spraying was carried out in 3,57,710 houses.

Hospitals have also been asked to strengthen preparedness. Singh said additional beds had been arranged at Hindu Rao Hospital and Dayanand Hospital, with similar measures being taken at other government hospitals.

"Delhi government and Delhi Municipal Corporation are continuously committed and working for this," Singh said, adding that adequate doctors and medicines were available and the situation remained under control.

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