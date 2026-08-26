Amid the increasing HINI cases raising concern among health authorities, Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena has tested positive for swine flu and was admitted late on Tuesday night to the Medical ICU at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur.

Dr. Meena was admitted to Bed No. 2 in the Medical ICU after his health deteriorated. As a precautionary measure to prevent infection, the bed has been sealed. Hospital authorities have also stepped up safety measures for the patient and medical staff.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke to Dr Meena, over the phone to enquire about his well-being. The Chief Minister also sought an update on Dr Meena's health from his brother, Jagmohan Meena.

He has instructed Dr. Deepak Maheshwari, Principal of SMS Medical College, to ensure that Dr. Meena receives the best possible medical care.

According to health department data, Rajasthan recorded 129 swine flu cases during the first 15 days of August 2026. During the corresponding period last year, only 16 cases had been reported, indicating an increase of nearly eight times year-on-year.

However, no deaths due to swine flu have been reported in Rajasthan so far this year. Following his admission, SMS Hospital authorities constituted a special medical team to monitor Dr. Meena's condition.

Doctors are continuously assessing his health and providing the required treatment. The news of the minister testing positive for swine flu has prompted concern among his supporters, who have expressed wishes for his speedy recovery.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar held a meeting with department officials on Tuesday and reviewed measures to monitor seasonal diseases, including swine flu. After learning about Dr. Meena's illness, Khinvsar spoke to him over the phone to inquire about his health and directed doctors to ensure immediate and appropriate treatment.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra also expressed concern over the minister's health in a post on X and wished him a speedy recovery.

Health authorities have intensified surveillance in Rajasthan following an increase in flu cases in neighbouring states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Hospitals have been directed to keep isolation beds and other necessary arrangements ready.

Health experts have indicated that the current infections are part of the seasonal pattern of H1N1 influenza and are not being attributed to a new virus or strain. Nevertheless, officials have advised continued surveillance and preparedness in view of the recent rise in cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)