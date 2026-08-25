In this day and age of wellness trends, “detox” foods and drinks are often promoted as a quick way to cleanse the digestive system and improve gut health. From detox juices and herbal drinks to restrictive diets, the internet is filled with advice promising to reset your gut.

However, according to Harvard and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist Doctor Saurabh Sethi, you do not need detox foods to support a healthy gut. Instead, sustainable everyday habits and a balanced diet play a far more important role in keeping your digestive system healthy. Here are Dr Sethi's top 3 tips for a healthy gut:

Eat Enough Fibre

According to the doctor, you can get enough fibre from fruits, veggies, seeds and whole foods. "Women need approximately 25 grams. Men need 38 grams (of fibre)," he shares, adding most people eat half of that, and that is when they face gut problems. "Fibre feeds your beneficial gut bacteria and keeps bowel movements regular," he explains.

Include Fermented Foods

Dr Sethi shares that to have a healthy gut, one must include fermented foods in their diet. "Yoghurt, dahi, kefir or buttermilk. Dairy or plant-based, both are fine," he says, explaining that these foods deliver live beneficial bacteria directly to the gut and support a diverse gut microbiome.

Walk More

Another beneficial thing that improves gut health is walking. According to Dr Sethi, walking stimulates gut motility and improves digestion. Walking is also beneficial for people who struggle with constipation. "Your gut was designed to move when you move," he says.

Before concluding, Dr Sethi explains that water is not optional and fibre without adequate hydration works against you, causing bloating and worsening constipation. Therefore, instead of reaching out for detox drinks and quick fixes, he suggests making these small dietary and lifestyle changes to have a healthier gut.