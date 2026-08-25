The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Tuesday issued an advisory to all government, government-aided, and private unaided recognised schools, urging them to reinforce health awareness and respiratory hygiene practices among students and staff members amid a spike in H1N1 cases in the national Capital, while Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood urged citizens not to panic. The DoE's advisory states that while there is no need for undue alarm, "timely awareness and responsible preventive practices are essential, particularly in the school environment".

It directed all schools to adopt a "Healthy School - Healthy Community" approach through the promotion of respiratory hygiene and hand hygiene, like by covering the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing, disposing of tissues appropriately and encouraging regular handwashing with soap and water, particularly before eating and after coughing or sneezing.

It also instructed schools to prevent transmission by maintaining appropriate distance from persons showing respiratory symptoms. "Masks may be used where considered necessary," the advisory said. Further, it asked schools to strengthen overall hygiene by ensuring regular cleaning of classrooms, common areas and frequently touched surfaces, with adequate ventilation wherever feasible and also mentioned that awareness must be generated about not spitting in school premises or public places. Schools have also been instructed to encourage adequate hydration, nutritious food, adequate rest and general personal hygiene among student and staff members. The latter have also been advised to avoid frequently touching their eyes, nose and mouth to avoid risk of infection.

"Antibiotics and other medicines should not be taken without medical advice," the DoE mentioned while asking schools to disseminate the advisory through morning assemblies, classroom interactions, notice boards, parent communication channels and the school's digital platforms.

All DDEs (Districts/Zones) have been directed to monitor and ensure the compliance of the advisory and send compiled report to 'healthschoolbranch@gmail.com' by August 31.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Minister Ashish Sood said: "There is no need to panic. There is no such emergency situation in the country or in Delhi. However, precaution is always better than cure. The advisory urges special attention for young children and school students regarding social distancing, handwashing, school hygiene, classroom hygiene and personal hygiene. Such seasonal illnesses occur during this time of year, so there is a need to remain aware and vigilant. These instructions have been shared in the advisory."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)