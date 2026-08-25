Cold hands and feet on a warm, sunny day is fairly common. While many people may immediately blame poor blood circulation, there can be several reasons behind this feeling. The body constantly works to maintain its core temperature, and the hands and feet play an important role in this process. Hormones, nerves, blood vessels and metabolism can all influence how warm or cold your extremities feel. Sometimes, feeling cold is simply a normal response to the environment. However, if you are constantly reaching for a sweater while everyone else feels comfortable, it's important that you pay attention.

According to Dr Divya Gopal, Additional Director - Lifestyle Diseases, Internal Medicine, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, cold hands and feet do not always point to a circulation problem. Stress, thyroid problems, nerve-related changes, blood vessel spasms and iron deficiency can all contribute to the sensation. Understanding the possible causes can help you know when feeling cold is harmless and when it may need medical attention.

1. Stress And Anxiety

Feeling stressed or anxious can make your hands and feet suddenly feel cold, even when the room is warm. When you are nervous or under pressure, the brain releases adrenaline. This causes blood vessels near the skin to narrow. This is part of the body's natural response to stress. The body tries to direct more warm, oxygen-rich blood towards vital organs and away from the hands and feet.

As a result, your extremities may feel colder during periods of stress or anxiety. Once you relax, blood flow generally returns to normal and the sensation may improve.

2. An Underactive Thyroid

The thyroid gland helps regulate the body's metabolism and acts like a thermostat for several body functions. When the thyroid produces too little hormone, metabolism can slow down. This can reduce the amount of heat the body produces. People with an underactive thyroid may feel colder than others, particularly in their hands and feet.

They may also experience other symptoms such as tiredness, dry skin, constipation, weight changes or sluggishness.

3. Nerve Problems Can Create A Cold Sensation

Sometimes, your hands and feet may feel icy even though they are not particularly cold to the touch. This can happen when nerves send incorrect or exaggerated signals to the brain. Nerve changes can occur for several reasons. Long periods of high blood sugar, vitamin B12 deficiency and inflammation are among the possible factors. Along with a cold sensation, a person may experience tingling, burning, numbness or unusual sensitivity in the hands and feet.

4. Blood Vessel Spasms

Some people have small blood vessels in their fingers and toes that react strongly to cold or other triggers. Even a relatively minor change, such as entering an air-conditioned room or holding a cold drink, can cause these blood vessels to suddenly narrow. "Your fingers could turn white or blue, pulsating as the warmth returns," said Dr Gopal. They may also feel numb or painful.

5. Iron Deficiency

Iron is important for making haemoglobin, which helps transport oxygen throughout the body. Oxygen is needed by cells to produce energy and support normal body functions. When iron levels are low, the body may struggle to deliver enough oxygen to tissues. This can lead to tiredness, weakness and feeling cold more often.

Poor Circulation Is Not Always The Reason

Cold hands and feet are often blamed on poor circulation, but circulation is only one possible explanation. The body's temperature control system is influenced by several factors, including blood vessels, nerves, hormones and metabolic activity.

This is why two people sitting in the same room can experience very different levels of cold. One person may feel perfectly comfortable while another may need an extra layer of clothing.

"If you experience constant cold feet and hands, skin discoloration, or numbness, then more socks won't help much. Just a quick doctor's appointment should be done to find out possible causes," added Dr Gopal.

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