If you have ever felt tense, irritated, exhausted, or unable to relax, then stress may have overridden your system. While a small amount of controlled stress is unnecessary for doing a task, when the levels of stress get overwhelming, it becomes a health issue. Acute stress is necessary, while chronic stress can affect every bodily process, and prolonged chronic stress can even turn into a chronic disease. The stress pathways get activated in the body when your cortisol level gets out of control. This causes effects internally affecting multiple organs at once, which means that your management of stress should be proactive. Stress management is necessary to mitigate the ill effects that your body can undergo when it is under chronic stress.

What Happens To Your Body During Chronic Stress?

In the state of chronic stress, overriding the system, the two hormones take hold of the body. Namely, cortisol and adrenaline influence changes within the body that push the body into the fight-or-flight response, which becomes overactive. Research published in the Faculty Reviews suggests that the side effects on the brain, heart, immune system, and even digestion. When stress turns chronic, the brain, metabolism, immune system, sleep, and heart health become negatively impacted. The body undergoes "allostatic load" that has been categorised as per research as active wear and tear happening.

Sign 1 - You Feel Constantly Tired Even After Rest

Experiencing chronic stress can drain your mental and physical energy, which can impact how your body functions day to day. This impact is also seen on the sleep cycle as stress-related sleep disruption happens. When your body is under this mode, you become fatigued despite sleeping for the entire duration of the sleep cycle.

Sign 2 - Your Sleep Is Getting Worse

The impact of chronic stress is directly felt on your sleep cycle, as it can get worse as time passes by. With each passing day, if you happen to find yourself awake in the middle of the night, then you may need to check your stress levels. Chronic stress can also result in racing thoughts right before bed, which can make it difficult to be well-rested.

Sign 3 - You Have Frequent Digestive Problems

The brain and gut are connected through the gut-brain axis, which means that when your brain is stressed, it can lead to digestive issues.

Other digestive issues, such as stomach discomfort, acid reflux, constipation, or diarrhea, can occur as stress can take control of the internal functioning of the body. Research published in the Journal of Physiology suggests that chronic stress can activate the body's stress response, which sends signals to the digestive tract and alters normal digestion.

Sign 4 - You Are More Irritable Or Emotionally Reactive

Chronic stress can make you more irritable or emotionally reactive, as you can struggle to balance your emotional regulation. On a day-to-day basis, signs such as mood swings, increased frustration, feeling overwhelmed, and having difficulty concentrating can push you towards emotional and physical burnout.

Sign 5 - Your Body Feels Tense Or Achy

If your body feels tense or achy all the time, then it is a sign that chronic stress can take hold of your system. It can manifest as headaches, neck pain, shoulder stiffness, jaw clenching, and/or muscle tension. Chronic stress manifests physically before your subconscious registers it and recognises it emotionally to take steps to address it.

Other Less-Known Signs Of Chronic Stress

Chronic stress can also cause other signs that are not as well-known, as they tend to overlap with other health issues. These signs can be the following:

Brain fog

Heart palpitations

Increased cravings

Frequent illnesses

Reduced motivation

Changes in appetite

Who Is Most At Risk?

The risk of experiencing chronic stress is far greater for certain people who tend to work or live under specific conditions. Those who should be especially careful of chronic stress and its accompanying side effects are the following:

Office workers, as they can get stuck in a routine and fail to recognise the signs.

Carers, as they are physically and emotionally invested in the people, they are providing care for.

Shift workers, as the fixed time spent at work can make them ignore their physical and emotional needs.

Parents of young children tend to pour everything they have into their children, only to feel empty at the end of the day.

People facing financial stress are more vulnerable to experiencing chronic stress.

Individuals with anxiety disorders feel stressed more than other people.

7 Ways To Reduce Chronic Stress

Chronic stress can be reduced if the severity hasn't exceeded medically manageable thresholds. The scale of stress determines how psychologists or psychiatrists diagnose chronic stress and advise the best course of action for relief. Here are ways to naturally reduce your stress levels that can help stop acute stress from turning into chronic stress:

1. Daily physical activity is linked to your mind and body.

2. Consistent sleep schedule, as your mind needs to rest.

3. Deep breathing exercises help calm the nervous system.

4. Mindfulness meditation is necessary to deal with the high stress levels.

5. Limiting excessive caffeine, as it can amplify the effects of stress.

6. Social connection is necessary to offset the internal venting required by humans.

7. Seeking professional help when needed, as chronic stress can turn into chronic disease if left unchecked.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted when the effects of chronic stress become visible. The effects on the body can occur as follows:

Persistent anxiety

Panic attacks

Severe insomnia

Depression symptoms

Chest pain

Significant weight changes

When it comes to chronic stress and stopping its progression, you should be aware of the signs that it can trigger.

Also Read: From Brain Fog To Back Pain: How Burnout Manifests In Your Body Before You Even Realise It

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.