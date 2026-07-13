A good night's sleep is just as important as eating healthy and staying active. It gives your body time to recover, supports brain function and helps maintain overall health. Yet, many people struggle to fall asleep even when they feel tired. Stress, late-night scrolling, heavy dinners and an unsuitable sleep environment can all make it harder to get the rest your body needs.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution for better sleep, small changes to your bedtime routine can often make a noticeable difference. Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared four simple habits on Instagram that may help people fall asleep more easily.

In the video, he says, "If you struggle falling asleep, try these four habits tonight. The last one is the most overlooked one."

Four Habits He Recommends For Better Sleep

1. Finish Dinner Two To Three Hours Before Bed

Dr Sethi advises avoiding meals close to bedtime. According to him, digestion and deep sleep do not go well together. A heavy or full stomach may leave you feeling uncomfortable and restless, making it harder to fall asleep.

2. Take A Hot Shower Before Sleeping

A warm shower before bed may also help. Dr Sethi explains that your body naturally prepares for sleep by lowering its core temperature. Taking a hot shower can help speed up this cooling process, making it easier to feel sleepy.

3. Create A Sleep-Friendly Environment

Your bedroom setup matters too. Dr Sethi recommends keeping the room dark, quiet and cool. If outside sounds disturb your sleep, he suggests using a white noise machine or another steady background sound to reduce distractions.

4. Stay Away From Screens Before Bed

The final tip, which he calls the most overlooked, is to stop using screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Whether it is your phone, tablet or television, reducing screen time before bed may help your mind relax. As Dr Sethi puts it, "Let your mind go quiet before you ask it to shut off completely."

These habits may not solve every sleep problem, especially if you have an underlying medical condition, but they can be useful starting points for building a healthier bedtime routine. If you continue to have trouble sleeping despite making lifestyle changes, it is important to speak to a healthcare professional to identify any possible causes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.