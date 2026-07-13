Alexander Zverev's appearance in the Wimbledon final was about more than his battle against defending champion Jannik Sinner. Throughout the tournament, the German tennis star was also managing Type 1 diabetes, a lifelong condition that requires constant blood sugar monitoring and insulin therapy. During changeovers, Zverev used to inject insulin into his thigh when needed during matches, a routine that has become part of his professional career. His ability to compete at the highest level of tennis highlights how advances in diabetes care have made it possible for people with Type 1 diabetes to pursue demanding athletic careers. While the condition requires careful planning and discipline, experts say it should not prevent anyone from participating in sports or leading an active life. According to Dr. Nishant Raizada, Professor and Head, Department of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Zverev's journey is an inspiring example of how proper medical management can help people achieve their goals. "Alexander Zverev's story is a powerful reminder that Type 1 diabetes won't stop someone from competing at the highest level of sport. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that destroys the beta cells of the pancreas, leading to little or no insulin production and a lifelong need for insulin therapy. Success in elite sport is not about luck; it's about meticulous planning," he says.

What Is Type 1 Diabetes?

"Alexander Zverev, one of the world's top tennis players, has shown that living with Type 1 diabetes does not have to limit athletic success. Diagnosed at a young age, Zverev has managed the condition throughout his professional career while competing at the highest level of international tennis. By openly discussing his diagnosis, he has helped raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes and inspired people living with the condition to pursue their goals without fear," says Dr. Abhay Inderjit Ahluwalia, Director Endocrinology, Fortis Memorial Research institute, Gurgaon.

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Unlike Type 2 diabetes, it is not caused by lifestyle factors and cannot be prevented through diet or exercise. Since the pancreas can no longer produce enough insulin, people with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to regulate blood sugar levels. Without insulin, glucose cannot enter the body's cells to provide energy, leading to dangerously high blood sugar levels.

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The condition is often diagnosed during childhood or adolescence, but it can develop at any age. Common symptoms include excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and blurred vision.

Why Sports Make Blood Sugar Management More Challenging

Exercise is highly beneficial for people with diabetes, but it also makes blood sugar control more complex. Physical activity changes how the body uses glucose, and the effect can vary depending on the intensity and duration of the workout. For some athletes, prolonged exercise causes blood sugar levels to drop rapidly, increasing the risk of hypoglycaemia. High-intensity activities, however, can sometimes trigger temporary spikes in blood sugar due to stress hormones released during competition. Because of these fluctuations, athletes with Type 1 diabetes need to monitor their glucose levels far more frequently than the average person.

How Elite Athletes Manage Type 1 Diabetes

Dr. Raizada explains that modern diabetes technology has transformed sports participation for people living with the condition. "People with Type 1 diabetes use continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices to constantly monitor their blood sugar, adjust their insulin doses based on the intensity of their training, and carefully time their meals and hydration. Exercise itself can cause blood sugar to go up or down unpredictably, and so glucose levels are checked before, during, and after competition." By checking his glucose levels and administering insulin whenever necessary, Zverev was able to maintain stable blood sugar while competing at one of the sport's biggest events.

Why Nutrition And Hydration Matter

Managing Type 1 diabetes during sports is not just about insulin. Diet and hydration are equally important. Athletes often plan their carbohydrate intake before, during, and after exercise to maintain energy levels while preventing dangerous glucose fluctuations. Meals are carefully timed according to training schedules, and hydration is monitored closely because dehydration can affect blood sugar control.

"It's important to have quick sources of carbohydrates on hand during matches too. By using glucose monitoring technology and insulin at tournaments, Zverev shows how diabetes management today allows athletes to compete at the highest level safely," Dr. Raizada adds.

Many athletes keep glucose tablets, fruit juice, sports drinks, or energy gels nearby so they can quickly correct falling blood sugar during training or competition.

Also read: Type 1 Diabetes In Kids: Doctor Explains Early Symptoms Parents Shouldn't Miss

Exercise Still Benefits People With Diabetes

Although exercise requires additional planning for people with Type 1 diabetes, doctors strongly encourage regular physical activity. It is estimated that around 9.2 million people worldwide are living with Type 1 diabetes. Numerous studies have shown that with structured insulin therapy, continuous glucose monitoring, and medical supervision, athletes with Type 1 diabetes can perform just as well as those without the condition. Regular exercise offers several health benefits, including:

Improved insulin sensitivity Better cardiovascular fitness Stronger muscles and bones Improved mental health Better long-term blood sugar control Reduced risk of diabetes-related complications

The key is understanding how the body responds to different forms of exercise and making appropriate adjustments in insulin doses and food intake.

When Should People With Type 1 Diabetes Exercise Safely?

Experts recommend that anyone with Type 1 diabetes planning vigorous exercise should:

Check blood sugar before starting activity.

Carry fast-acting carbohydrates at all times.

Stay well hydrated.

Monitor glucose during prolonged exercise.

Recheck blood sugar after exercise since delayed hypoglycaemia can occur several hours later.

Discuss exercise plans with an endocrinologist or diabetes educator to adjust insulin appropriately. These precautions help reduce the risk of both low and high blood sugar during physical activity.

Diabetes Does Not Define Your Potential

"Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) have become valuable tools for many athletes, allowing them to track blood sugar levels in real time and make informed decisions during training and competition. Along with guidance from endocrinologists, nutritionists, and sports medicine specialists, these technologies help athletes perform safely and effectively," says Dr Ahluwalia.

"Zverev's success demonstrates that Type 1 diabetes is a manageable condition rather than a barrier to excellence. Through consistent monitoring, personalized treatment, healthy eating, and regular communication with medical professionals, athletes can maintain peak performance while protecting their health. His journey encourages greater awareness of diabetes management and highlights the importance of resilience, preparation, and modern medical technology in helping individuals achieve success both on and off the court," Dr Ahluwalia added.

For many people newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, the fear of giving up sports can be overwhelming. Stories like Alexander Zverev's show that this fear is often unfounded. "The message to patients is clear: diabetes should never be a barrier to ambition. With proper medical advice, strict glucose control, a good diet and regular check-ups, people with Type 1 diabetes can do demanding jobs, play sports and lead active, fulfilling lives," says Dr. Raizada.

His success at the highest level of professional tennis demonstrates that while Type 1 diabetes requires lifelong commitment and careful planning, it does not have to limit dreams. With modern insulin therapy, continuous glucose monitoring technology, and expert medical care, many athletes continue to compete and win on the world's biggest sporting stages

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.