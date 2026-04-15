Psychiatrists Explain How Chronic Stress Can Worsen Gut And Heart Health

Chronic stress is a growing health concern in India, as it has health risks associated with it. The National Health Profile 2026 highlights that chronic stress is becoming a triggering factor of gut and heart health. As chronic stress not only affects mental well-being but also physical well-being, the serious nature of the toll needs to be understood. Research published in Medicina Clinica indicates that chronic stress, especially when the exposure to it is prolonged, can lead to disruption in digestive function and strain the heart muscles. This impact can worsen long-term health and even lead to serious illnesses.

The main cause of this proportional impact is the result of chronic stress on the mind and body, which occurs when the body has too much secretion of cortisol, which can alter normal functioning.

What Happens In The Body During Chronic Stress?

When the human body experiences exceptionally high levels of stress for a prolonged duration, the resulting stress response in the brain occurs. From excessive stress hormone secretion to its adjacent impact on physical health, when the mind is currently in fight or flight mode. The excessive secretion of adrenaline also keeps the mind on edge and can have other side effects on normal bodily functioning.

According to psychiatrist Dr Rashmi Satpute, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital Baner, Pune, "Prolonged exposure to stress can disrupt digestive function and strain the cardiovascular system in ways that increase the risk of long-term illness. From gut inflammation to rising blood pressure, the body's constant stress response can quietly undermine both gut and heart health over time."

How Chronic Stress Affects Gut Health

According to the research published in the Journal of Physiology, chronic stress tends to negatively affect the gut, be it traumatic or persistent in nature. Gastrointestinal health is impacted via stress-induced changes that increase the risk of gastrointestinal disorders and infection. In addition, the negative impact on the critical features of the neural and behavioural consequences of the stress response can occur based on the impaired gut-brain axis communication. Here is how it is specifically impacted:

The gut microbiota gets altered by an effect on gut motility that can also affect weight regulation, nutrient regulation, and much more.

An increase in stomach acid secretion can occur, which can lead to unevenness or difficulty in the breakdown of food.

Disturbance of gut microbiota can occur, which also affects the presence of good bacteria needed for food breakdown.

Heightened gut sensitivity and inflammation can further cause damage or impaired function in the digestive tract.

Symptoms of negative gut health due to chronic stress can be as follows:

Indigestion

Irritable bowel syndrome

Ulcers

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The Link Between Stress And Heart Health

According to the research published in the International Journal of Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention details that chronic stress causes high blood pressure that can put undue stress on the heart.

The sustained hormone release that is caused by prolonged stress can damage the blood vessels. This puts stress on the heart and can impact its functioning, as it is needed for daily heart functioning.

Long-term risks associated with chronic stress and heart health are as follows:

There is a chance of endothelial damage that can occur on the thin layer of the blood vessels of the heart.

Atherosclerosis can become a byproduct that refers to plaque buildup in the arteries.

A higher risk of hypertension, heart attack, and stroke can be a result of chronic stress.

Why Chronic Stress Is More Dangerous Than Short-Term Stress

Chronic stress is more dangerous than short-term stress, as short-term stress can be extinguished when the right strategies are used. When stress becomes common, it becomes harder to manage and leads to problems with physical health on a long-term basis. NDTV also spoke to Dr Rituparna Ghosh, Sr Consultant Psychologist, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, who explains, " chronic stress can impact the cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems, among others."

Short-term stress is adaptive, as it forces the body to change its approach to deal with the issue at hand.

Chronic stress causes sustained biological strain that can result in actual physical illness.

Cumulative damage over months or years can be compounded when it is left unchecked.

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The Gut-Heart-Mind Connection

Dr Rituparna Ghosh explains, " due to the close connection between the brain and the gut-brain axis (the gut and nerve systems), long-term chronic stress leads to ongoing issues with brain-gut communication, which changes the gut's physiology." Here are some other ways it can effect the gut functioning:

Gut health and heart health are influenced by mental health that is greatly impacted by the presence of chronic stress.

Inflammation and hormonal imbalance connect systems that need to be understood to address chronic stress through active stress management techniques.

Mental well-being is integral to physical disease prevention and needs to be given the same importance as physical well-being.

Who Is Most At Risk?

The high-risk stress groups that comprise the following need to be extra careful with the negative effects of chronic stress:

People with high work-stress environments or situations.

Carers need to seek healthy ways to alleviate their daily stress levels that tend to build up.

Individuals with anxiety or depression already suffer from their brain being on edge, and people need to pay attention to their vulnerability factor.

Those with poor sleep or sedentary lifestyles need to address what their body needs on a daily basis.

Why Stress Management Is Essential For Overall Health

Stress management is essential for overall health, as it is part of preventive health strategies that can address related issues with the gut and heart.

Proactive management of daily stressors is needed to support digestive balance.

It helps protect heart function when the daily stress levels are under control.

Helps improve the quality of life and overall well-being that is needed for long-term sustainable health.

Chronic stress acts silently, affecting multiple organ systems at once. As Dr Rashmi Satpute explains, prolonged stress can significantly impair both gut and heart health through inflammation, hormonal imbalance, and physiological strain. Recognising stress as a whole-body issue and not just a mental one is crucial for protecting long-term digestive and cardiovascular health.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.