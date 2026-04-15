Doctor Explains How Ashwagandha May Reduce Belly Fat Linked To Stress

Juggling deadlines, navigating traffic, and managing personal commitments often leads to a common frustration: a stubborn deposition of fat around the waist that refuses to budge despite consistent efforts at the gym. When stress levels and waistlines rise in tandem, the cause is rarely just a lack of willpower. Medical science has long established a direct link between chronic modern-day stress and abdominal obesity. This connection is primarily driven by cortisol. When the body remains under constant pressure, it stays in a perpetual "fight or flight" mode, triggering the adrenal glands to release this specific hormone.

While cortisol is essential for survival, chronically high levels are disastrous for metabolism. High cortisol levels do more than increase anxiety; the hormone actively signals the body to store fat, specifically in the visceral (abdominal) area. This is not merely a cosmetic concern, as central obesity serves as a gateway to insulin resistance, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

One potent Ayurvedic remedy making waves in modern clinical settings for managing this issue is Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera). It is classified as an adaptogen; it assists the body in adapting to stressors by balancing various physiological systems.

Doctor Explains: The Clinical Impact Of Ashwagandha On Metabolism

According to Dr Manish Shetty, Consultant, Physician, and Diabetologist at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai (A Fortis Associate), details that "recent research focuses on Ashwagandha's ability to regulate the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis. This serves as the central command centre for stress. By normalising HPA axis activity, Ashwagandha helps return circulating cortisol levels to a healthy baseline."

Clinical Evidence: Weight And Stress Management

The efficacy of Ashwagandha root extract (ARE) has been documented in several high-impact studies. A 2026 prospective, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 100 participants found that those taking 300 mg of ARE twice daily for 24 weeks experienced a significant reduction in body weight and body mass index (BMI). Specifically, the ARE group saw a weight reduction of approximately 8.46 kg compared to just 2.41 kg in the placebo group.

Earlier research, such as a study published in the Journal of Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, noted that subjects saw significant improvements in their Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) scores. Dr. Shetty notes that "Ashwagandha's ability to suppress stress plays an indirect but vital role in lowering 'hedonic eating', the urge to binge on high-calorie 'comfort foods' during emotional distress."

Beyond Fat Loss: Sleep And Glycemia

The benefits extend beyond fat cells. Dr. Shetty emphasises that "Ashwagandha allows patients to enjoy better sleep and stable glycemia (blood sugar)." Clinical review in the Herbal Preserve indicates that ashwagandha root extract can produce a significant reduction (approximately 12%) in blood sugar levels in patients with non-insulin-dependent diabetes, a result comparable to some standard antidiabetic medications.

Since poor sleep is a known driver of weight gain, as it can disrupt the hormones that control hunger (ghrelin) and fullness (leptin), promoting restorative sleep creates a hormonal environment conducive to long-term fat loss.

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Medical Considerations And Lifestyle Integration

However, Dr Shetty offers a vital word of caution, as "Ashwagandha alone cannot serve as an effective tool to lose body fat." The herb demonstrates the best results when integrated with fundamental lifestyle changes, including:

Proper Nutrition: Focusing on whole, anti-inflammatory foods.

Exercise Regimen: Consistent physical activity to boost metabolic rate.

Behavioural Techniques: Stress reduction through mindfulness and sufficient rest.

Also Read: How To Consume Ashwagandha Powder To Manage Stress And Anxiety

Side Effects Of Ashwagandha

While ashwagandha is generally considered safe for short-term use in healthy individuals, it is a potent bioactive herb that can cause adverse reactions. Monitoring the body's response and consulting a healthcare professional is essential before starting a regimen.

Common and clinical side effects include:

Gastrointestinal Distress: The most frequently reported side effects include upset stomach, nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting. These often occur when the herb is taken on an empty stomach or in large doses.

Drowsiness and Sedation: Due to its impact on the central nervous system, ashwagandha can cause significant sleepiness. This effect is amplified if combined with alcohol or sedative medications like benzodiazepines.

Thyroid Interference: Ashwagandha may increase thyroid hormone levels. While beneficial for some, it can trigger or worsen hyperthyroidism, leading to symptoms like heart palpitations, anxiety, and sudden weight loss.

Autoimmune Flare-ups: Because it can stimulate the immune system, it may exacerbate symptoms for those with autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or multiple sclerosis.

Blood Sugar and Pressure Drops: The herb can lower blood pressure and glucose levels. For individuals already on medications for hypertension or diabetes, this can lead to dangerous levels of hypotension or hypoglycemia.

Hormonal Shifts: In some cases, increased testosterone levels associated with ashwagandha may lead to unwanted side effects such as acne or mood irritability.

Liver Health Concerns: Although rare, some clinical reports have linked excessive ashwagandha supplementation to liver injury (hepatotoxicity). Yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice) requires immediate medical attention.

Pregnancy and Breastfeeding Risks: There is evidence suggesting Ashwagandha may cause premature contractions or miscarriage. Its safety during breastfeeding has not been established, so avoidance is typically recommended.

Recommendation: Always start with a lower dose and choose high-quality, standardised extracts to minimise the risk of contaminants or inconsistent potency.

From a medical perspective, ashwagandha is viewed as a complementary treatment for individuals experiencing metabolic disruption caused by stress. Physicians must remain aware of the dosage, product quality, and potential interactions. Dr. Shetty warns that "patients suffering from hyperthyroidism, autoimmune diseases, or those taking sedatives must consult a doctor before use." In fact, excessive or prolonged use without supervision has been linked in rare cases to adrenal suppression, underscoring the need for expert guidance.

In conclusion, Ashwagandha serves as a potent means for decreasing abdominal fat indirectly by addressing the source of metabolic disorders via chronic stress.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.