Gastroenterologists Explain How Gond Katira Is Beneficial For Weight Loss

Nearly 38 to 40% of the adult population in India tends to have excess body fat that can lead to chronic diseases. This staggering figure, according to the World Metric Report (2026), highlights that a major portion of the adults in India face issues with effective weight management. The major role in regulating weight comes from daily dietary choices that comprise what is on your plate. When it comes to natural remedies that can help accelerate the pace of weight loss with minimal to controlled side effects, Gond Kaitra is a traditional remedy that could prove useful.

Gond katira is a natural plant resin derived from the sap of the Astragalus plant. The sap is available in its raw form along with powdered supplements, sharbat, health tonic, or topical paste. Consuming natural remedies such as gond katira is beneficial for weight loss to a certain extent. There are limitations, as every individual's body is not suited for gond katira consumption, and its potential side effects need to be kept in mind. Gond katira for weight loss is possible, but only when your body is able to digest it effectively and reap the desired health benefits. With weight loss being one of its major health-benefiting attributes.

How Gond Katira Supports Weight Loss

According to a review published by the International Journal of Unani and Integrative Medicine, gond katira can support weight loss as it has soluble fibre and functions as a potent hydrator. The naturally occurring substance has a gel in it, which is created when it is immersed in water. This helps in slowing down digestion, which improves nutrient absorption. In addition, this also helps reduce mindless overeating, which is one of the reasons why weight management becomes harder for people to practise.

To get a deeper insight into how gond katira can be used for supporting weight loss, NDTV spoke to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, who spoke about "the role that high-fibre foods play in gut health, digestion and metabolism". So, consuming natural remedies like gond katira can prove useful as a supportive aid."

Gond katira can function as an appetite control food, as mentioned in the research published in the Research Journal of Pharmacology and Pharmacodynamics.

The high dose of soluble fibre in gond katira makes it better for people who are seeking weight loss.

Gond Katira's Nutritional Profile

According to the research published in the Molecules journal, gond katira has the following nutritional profile:

Moisture: 8.79 to 12.94 g per 100 g

Carbohydrates: 83.81 to 86.52 g per 100 g

Protein: 1.65 to 2.59 g per 100 g

Bassorin (main natural fibre) fraction: Around 60 to 70%

Tragacanthin (water-soluble fibre) fraction: Around 30 to 40%

Note: Values may vary across studies depending on species, origin, and analytical methods.

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Doctor Explains The Gut-Weight Link

Dr Shubham Vatsya, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Fortis, Delhi, details that "fibre intake, gut motility and satiety along with hydration are needed for effective weight loss." So, gond katira, based on its scientific benefits, can become a part of the diet, especially in record summers when the temperatures rise to dangerous levels. There are three mechanisms through which people can benefit from the consumption of gond kaitra:

It can slow gastric emptying, which makes it better for the digestive system to function and absorb nutrients.

Blood sugar stability is possible, which is needed for effective and regulated weight loss. If your goal is to lose weight and make yourself able to keep it off long-term, then controlled doses of gond katira at the right time can make a difference.

Gut-brain satiety signalling is important to understand, as gut health is directly tied to weight loss; if you are satisfied after eating, then your cravings will reduce.

Does Gond Katira Burn Fat?

The answer is no, as it only functions as a supportive weight loss aid that makes it easier for your body to lose weight. It is not solely responsible for weight loss; complete and actual weight loss depends on a variety of factors, from the right diet, daily exercise, nutrient absorption, and sleep patterns to your ability to manage your stress levels. According to the research published in the Polymers journal, gond katira is beneficial as it contains antioxidant, antimicrobial, and immunomodulatory properties.

Note: Gond katira is a natural weight loss food that needs to be consumed only after a nutritionist's, dietician's, or any other medical professional's advice after looking at your current dietary patterns and habits.

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How Much Gond Katira Is Enough?

If you are wondering how to eat gond katira for weight loss, then you need to know the approximate safe consumption level:

It is best eaten in small quantities, which are half or a maximum of one teaspoon, and it is eaten soaked. The expanding nature of the substance should be kept in mind to determine the pace of eating it to avoid choking.

The best time to consume it is in the morning or midday, as it can be absorbed in the gut in a better manner when the body needs the maximum dose of hydration.

Note: Do not consume a large dose in order to lose weight quicker; a moderate approach to its consumption is needed to make sure the side effects are not ignored.

Who Should Be Careful?

Every natural remedy requires a cautious approach, as too much of anything is bad for you. And gond katira is not different in this regard, as it can have the following side effects:

People who have been diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome, or those who suffer from bloating or other digestive issues, should not consume gond katira.

Individuals who have an excess sensitivity to high-fibre foods should be cautious of consuming gond katira over the counter.

Gond katira is a supportive habit to achieve weight loss. It is not a standalone way to achieve effective weight loss. The ingredient works best with balanced meals, as it has the ability to promote fullness, hydration, and digestion. So, to try gond katira for weight loss, you need to seek a medical professional's opinion on the same.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.