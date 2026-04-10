Women Feeling Constantly Tired Is Not Normal: Doctor Explains Role Of Hormones, Iron And Lifestyle

Persistent tiredness is often normalised in women as a byproduct of a busy routine, professional responsibilities, or household demands. However, from a clinical perspective, ongoing fatigue is rarely just a lifestyle issue. In many cases, it reflects underlying physiological imbalances that directly affect energy levels, mental clarity, and overall health.

Among the most common contributors to sustained fatigue in women are iron deficiency and hormonal fluctuations. These factors are frequently overlooked, despite their strong impact on daily functioning and long-term wellbeing.

The Burden of Iron Deficiency

Iron plays a critical role in the body's ability to produce haemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen to tissues. When iron levels are low, oxygen delivery becomes less efficient, resulting in symptoms that go beyond simple tiredness.

Common signs of low iron levels include:

Persistent fatigue and low stamina

Headaches and dizziness

Shortness of breath on exertion

Difficulty concentrating

Pale skin and weakness

Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) indicates that over 50 percent of women in India have low haemoglobin levels, highlighting the scale of the problem. What is often missed is that even mild or borderline iron deficiency, without overt anaemia, can still lead to noticeable fatigue.

Women are particularly vulnerable due to:

Menstrual blood loss

Increased nutritional demands during pregnancy

Diets low in iron rich foods

This makes regular monitoring and early intervention essential.

Hormonal Fluctuations and Energy Levels

Hormones have a direct influence on how the body regulates energy. In women, variations in oestrogen and progesterone levels across the menstrual cycle can significantly affect mood, sleep, and metabolism.

In the premenstrual phase, hormonal shifts can lead to:

Increased fatigue

Changes in appetite

Disturbed sleep

Reduced concentration

Conditions such as premenstrual syndrome and premenstrual dysphoric disorder can further intensify these symptoms, making fatigue more pronounced and disruptive.

Thyroid Function and Metabolic Health

The thyroid gland plays a central role in regulating metabolism. When thyroid hormone levels are low, as seen in hypothyroidism, the body's processes slow down.

Women with thyroid dysfunction may experience:

Persistent tiredness

Weight gain

Cold intolerance

Slowed thinking and reduced focus

Hypothyroidism is more common in women and often goes undiagnosed in the early stages, as symptoms can be subtle and overlap with general fatigue.

The Role of Stress and Cortisol

Chronic stress has a measurable impact on the body's hormonal balance. Elevated cortisol levels can disrupt sleep patterns and interfere with the natural circadian rhythm.

This can lead to:

Poor sleep quality despite adequate hours of rest

Daytime fatigue

Reduced ability to cope with physical and mental demands

Over time, stress related hormonal changes can worsen existing fatigue and make recovery more difficult.

The Link Between Hormones and Iron Levels

Iron deficiency and hormonal imbalance are often interconnected. Heavy menstrual bleeding can gradually deplete iron stores, while hormonal irregularities may influence appetite, digestion, and nutrient absorption.

This creates a cycle where:

Low iron levels worsen fatigue

Hormonal imbalance further reduces energy

Lifestyle factors make recovery slower

Breaking this cycle requires identifying and addressing both aspects together rather than in isolation.

Lifestyle Factors That Add to Fatigue

Modern lifestyle patterns often compound physiological causes of tiredness. Even when underlying issues exist, daily habits can either support recovery or worsen fatigue.

Common contributing factors include:

Irregular meal timings

Diets lacking in iron rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, pulses, and lean proteins

Sedentary lifestyle

Poor sleep hygiene

High levels of unaddressed stress

These factors may seem minor individually, but together they significantly affect overall energy levels.

A Structured Approach to Managing Fatigue

Addressing persistent tiredness requires a comprehensive and systematic approach rather than isolated changes.

Key steps include:

Routine screening for haemoglobin levels

Assessment of thyroid function and hormonal health

Adopting a balanced diet with adequate iron intake

Ensuring regular sleep patterns

Managing stress through practical lifestyle adjustments

Seeking medical advice before starting supplements

In cases where deficiencies or imbalances are identified, targeted treatment such as iron supplementation or hormonal therapy may be recommended under medical supervision.

Why Fatigue Should Not Be Ignored

Fatigue is often dismissed as a minor inconvenience, but when it becomes persistent, it can affect productivity, mental health, and quality of life. More importantly, it may be an early indicator of an underlying health issue.

Timely recognition and intervention can:

Improve energy levels and daily functioning

Prevent progression of deficiencies

Reduce the risk of long-term complications

Support overall physical and mental wellbeing

Looking Beyond Routine Explanations

It is important to move beyond the assumption that constant tiredness is simply a part of modern life. While busy schedules do contribute, they are rarely the sole cause.

Understanding the role of iron levels, hormonal balance, and lifestyle factors allows for a more accurate and effective approach to managing fatigue. With appropriate evaluation and timely care, most underlying causes can be identified and addressed.

Persistent tiredness should be viewed as a clinical signal rather than a routine experience. Recognising it early and responding appropriately can make a significant difference to long term health and quality of life.

(By Dr Niti Kautish, Director and HOD Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad)

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