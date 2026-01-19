For individuals who regularly exercise, the quest for the next dietary breakthrough to boost training performance is never-ending. Among the rising stars in this arena is ashwagandha, also known as withania somnifera, an ancient herb now backed by modern science for its impressive health benefits. Emerging research reveals that healthy adults aiming to enhance their performance could gain significant advantages from ashwagandha root extract supplements. A recent study published in the journal Nutrients highlights ashwagandha's ability to accelerate post-workout recovery, regulate stress levels, and strengthen overall immunity. Given that a rigorous daily exercise routine places puts an increasing amount of strain on muscles, athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike are turning to Ayurvedic, science-validated ingredients like ashwagandha to provide sustained relief and support for better health outcomes.

While many athletes rely on over-the-counter supplements to manage their performance, the varying formulations and chemical compositions can produce unpredictable effects. What they truly need is a natural, science-based supplement that safely and consistently enhances output-and ashwagandha root extract fits this profile perfectly. With a growing body of studies documenting its effective extract dosages, this ancient herb is poised to become a staple in the modern athlete's regimen.

5 Health Benefits Of Ashwagandha For Athletes And Gym Goers

1. Enhanced Muscle Recovery

Athletes' and gym-goers' muscles undergo stress whenever they exercise based on their daily routine. For a faster repair post-training, ashwagandha root tract supplementation can provide relief. As per research studies performed in Pune and Mumbai, consuming 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract twice daily, which brings the daily dose to 600 mg total for 8 weeks, can increase muscle strength (bench press, squat) and muscle size and reduce exercise-induced muscle damage. Another study performed in Lucknow showed that the same amount of ashwagandha extract improved how the body processed oxygen, built endurance, and enhanced strength in healthy adults who perform resistance training. Here are some additional muscle recovery benefits that ashwagandha can offer, as per a study based in Mumbai:

500 to 600 mg a day of ashwagandha extract, when consumed over 12 weeks, can significantly reduce stress and overall production of the stress hormone cortisol.

Additionally, it can also boost muscle recovery and sleep quality in athletes and gym-goers.

2. Reduced Cortisol Levels

The stress hormone cortisol is responsible for a negative impact on bodily processes when it is persistently experienced but not managed. Athletes and gym-goers need to manage their stress during intense workouts by actively consuming dietary additions that can safely offer this health benefit. As per a study performed in Hyderabad, 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract twice daily for 60 days can bring forth a positive impact on perceived stress scale scores by 44%, lower cortisol measurement, and improved well-being. Multiple studies in Thane, Nellore, and Jhansi found similar results, while some tweaks were made to their dose and duration, such as:

The ashwagandha root extract dose was capped at 500 mg and combined with 5 mg of piperine to increase absorption levels.

This study found that over the course of 60 days, the extract built stress resilience, reduced anxiety symptoms, and enhanced quality of life.

Read More: How To Consume Ashwagandha Powder To Manage Stress And Anxiety

3. Improved Stamina

Building stamina and keeping up with a regular exercise schedule is responsible for long-term best results for athletes and gym-goers. So, to recharge their stamina-building capabilities, ashwagandha extract could offer this essential benefit. According to the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Pune, consuming about 300 mg of ashwagandha root extract twice daily (600 mg total) has seen a significant improvement in aerobic capacity, reducing fatigue and enhancing heart and lung endurance. Multiple studies based in other states also found the same results with ashwagandha extract. Another study based in Kolkata also found ashwagandha could :

Improve stamina by building muscle strength.

Reduce fatigue which is a key marker to keep a regimented exercise routine.

Improve the quality of life in chronically stressed individuals.

4. Strength Gains

Athletes and gym-goers need consistent support for regular stamina for resistance training. Consuming ashwagandha root extract can offer these health benefits, as it can actively recharge the body and increase muscle size and lean body mass, which are important for overall performance. Multiple studies have validated these specific health benefits consistently with a controlled dose of ashwagandha supplementation.

5. Better Sleep Quality

Getting proper sleep is the cornerstone of ensuring how well the human body functions under stress. Ashwagandha extract offers an indirect boost to enhanced recovery and performance through its compounds that balance the sleep hormones in the body. As athletes and gymgoers tend to become tired over the course of their consistent training, Ayurvedic and science-validated benefits prove that to enhance sleep quality, ashwagandha works like a charm.

Read More: 8 Gentle Exercises To Get Rid Of Post-Workout Muscle Soreness

How Much Ashwagandha To Consume

Multiple studies document varying dosages depending on the body physiology of the athletes and gym-goers.

The recommended forms of available ashwagandha root extract are as follows:

Capsules : The formulations vary and the exact has a certain percentage in it whose absorbption can vary.

: The formulations vary and the exact has a certain percentage in it whose absorbption can vary. Powders : The composition have only a small amount of ashwagandha that needs to be consumed in a recommended dose only.

: The composition have only a small amount of ashwagandha that needs to be consumed in a recommended dose only. Pastes: A mixture of different ingredients that could enhance the absorption capabilties of the core extract, only to be consumed based on medical advice.

The dosage ranges from 300 to 600 mg daily based on general guidelines; this dose can vary depending on medical advice.

The best time to take this ingredient is post-workout or right before going to sleep.

Risks And Considerations Involved With Ashwagandha

There are various side effects and risks involved with any natural remedy, as their quality, quantity, and body form matter. Here are some of them that you need to be aware of:

Possible side effects include digestive discomfort and drowsiness which need to be considered, especially while exercising to avoid safety issues.

Not suitable for certain people, like pregnant women and those with thyroid conditions, as it can interfere with medications and hormone levels.

Note: Consult a medical professional for an effective and safe dose of ashwagandha to increase endurance and overall vitality.

Ashwagandha is a science-backed supplement for athletes and gym-goers, but its health benefits can only be effective when it is consumed in moderation. As it is proven in modern sports nutrition, ashwagandha could be a part of their fitness journey.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.