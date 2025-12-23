8 Gentle Exercises To Get Rid Of Post-Workout Muscle Soreness

Muscle soreness is when you feel ache and stiffness after 24-72 hours of a new or intense exercise. This happens due to microscopic tears in the muscle fibre and subsequent repair process which makes the muscles stronger. Also known as Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS), it is a usual part of fitness. However, it can also happen due to injuries or illnesses. You can use heat or cold compress, pain relievers that can help soothe the pain. Light exercises can also help reduce muscle soreness.

Exercises like light walking and gentle yoga can help with muscle soreness by boosting blood flow and flushing out waste products from tired muscles. These exercises also help in recovery without any added strain. Here, take a look at some exercises that can help reduce muscle soreness.

Exercises To Reduce Muscle Soreness

1. Light Walking

Start with short and easy walks of 10-20 minutes on flat surfaces to ease soreness. This low-impact activity increases circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to sore areas while helping get rid of lactic acid buildup. Walking gently also helps to activate muscles without overwhelming them, speeding up recovery and preventing stiffness. This can be beneficial after intense leg workouts.

2. Gentle Yoga Poses

You can also perform beginner-friendly yoga asanas like child's pose or cat-cow for 5-10 minutes daily. These poses stretch tight muscles, improving flexibility and reducing tension through controlled breathing. Yoga also helps to calm the nervous system, lowering inflammation and helping in faster healing, making it ideal for full-body soreness.

3. Foam Rolling

Use a foam roller on sore spots for 1-2 minutes per muscle group, rolling slowly from center to edges. This self-massage technique breaks up knots, improves blood flow, and mimics professional therapy to relieve tension. Regular sessions after your workout can help reduce soreness by promoting lymphatic drainage and muscle relaxation.

4. Static Stretching

Hold simple stretches, such as hamstring or quad reaches, for 20-30 seconds per side without bouncing. Static stretching also helps to lengthen muscle fibre, counters tightness from exercise and improves range of motion over time. Perform them after warming up lightly to get the maximum benefits and minimise injury risk.

5. Swimming or Water Exercises

Opt for 15-20 minutes of pool walking or gentle laps in warm water. Buoyancy helps reduce joint stress while water resistance provides mild workout to sore muscles. This can help boost circulation without impact and it is also gentle on the body. Swimming also hydrates tissues and accelerates repair, which are perfect for those with widespread soreness.

6. Cycling at Low Intensity

Pedal on a stationary bike or flat terrain for 10-15 minutes at easy resistance. Low-intensity cycling helps maintain muscle activity to clear metabolic waste, enhances endurance recovery, and keeps joints lubricated. It targets lower body soreness effectively while allowing the upper body to rest, building resilience.

7. Warm-Up Moves

Do arm circles, leg swings, or torso twists for 5 minutes before any activity. These controlled movements prepare muscles by increasing heart rate and synovial fluid in joints, reducing the risk of post-exercise soreness. Incorporating them daily trains the body to adapt better, reducing the chances of muscle soreness over weeks.

8. Recovery Flows

Combine light jogging in place with bodyweight squats in a 10-minute circuit, keeping effort below 50% max. Active recovery keeps muscles engaged lightly to stimulate repair processes like protein synthesis without fatigue. This approach outperforms total rest, leading to less frequent soreness in the long-term.

