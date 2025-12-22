7 Yoga Asanas To Relieve Menstrual Cramps And Improve Pelvic Circulation

Menstrual cramp, also known as dysmenorrhea, is a condition that's suffered by a lot of women. It causes throbbing pain in the lower abdomen which often radiates to the back and legs. Cramps are usually caused by uterine muscle contractions, which is triggered by prostaglandins as the uterus sheds its lining. While some people have mild cramps, some people tend to have severe pain. This tends to impact daily life and can also be a sign of underlying health conditions such as endometriosis. To get relief, you can use heat compress, over-the-counter painkillers or also perform some form of gentle exercises.

Exercises can help the muscle relax, which eventually reduces the pain. Yoga asanas are a form of exercise that offer relief from menstrual cramps by stretching the pelvic region, improving blood flow, and reducing tension in the lower abdomen and back. Here are some of the best yoga asanas that provide relief from menstrual cramps.

Yoga Asanas For Menstrual Cramps

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This asana helps to gently stretch the hips, thighs, and lower back while helping in relaxation. To perform it, kneel on the floor with knees wide apart, and big toes touching. Then fold forward keeping your arms extended or alongside the body, and forehead resting down. Hold this pose for 1-3 minutes while breathing deeply. This asana helps to calm the nervous system, improve pelvic circulation, and ease cramping by releasing built-up tension in the lower body.

2. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This flow helps to warm the spine, massage the abdominal organs, and help with rhythmic breathing that can help alleviate cramps. Start on all fours with shoulders over wrists and hips over knees. Inhale and get into Cow pose (arch back, lift tailbone and head). Then exhale into Cat pose (round spine, tuck chin). Perform this flow for 5-10 rounds. It can help improve flexibility, stimulate digestion, and increase blood flow to the pelvis.

3. Reclining Bound Angle (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This pose opens the hips and groin, reducing pelvic tension and activating the parasympathetic nervous system which helps in relaxation. Lie on your back, bring soles of feet together with knees falling open. Support knees with pillows if needed, and rest arms by sides. Hold this pose for 3-5 minutes. It helps to enhance circulation to the reproductive organs, soothe inflammation and balance hormones, which provides relief during severe cramps.

4. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

This pose helps to strengthen the spine and stretch the abdomen, countering stiffness from menstrual discomfort. Lie face down, place hands under shoulders. Press up and lift the chest while keeping elbows slightly bent and pelvis grounded. Hold this pose for 3-5 breaths and repeat 3 times. It stimulates abdominal muscles, improves circulation, and reduces mental fatigue alongside physical pain.

5. Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

This inversion helps to drain fatigue from legs, and calm the mind to ease lower body cramps. Sit sideways against a wall, swing legs up, and lie back with hips close to the wall. Keep your arms relaxed and hold this pose for 5-10 minutes. By reversing blood flow, it reduces swelling and tension in the pelvis and activates relaxation responses.

6. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

This pose relieves spinal tension and soothes the hamstrings while calming the nervous system. Sit with legs extended, inhale to lengthen spine, exhale and fold forward over legs with hands on shins or floor. Hold this pose for 1-2 minutes using a strap if tight. It massages digestive organs, stretches the lower back, and gives mental clarity.

7. Supported Bridge Pose

This pose decompresses the spine, opens the chest, and eases lower abdominal pressure without strain. Lie on your back, bend knees with feet flat, lift hips to slide a block or bolster under hips. Then relax and hold this pose for 3-5 minutes. This variation stimulates pelvic blood flow and relieves back-related cramps.

