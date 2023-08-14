Period Pain: Here's Why You Experience Severe Menstrual Cramps

Period pain is common. But did you ever think about why some women experience more pain than others? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares an Instagram Reels to explain the reasons behind variation in period pain. She also helps us in understanding the role of prostaglandins. She mentions, "Prostaglandins are hormone-like substances that influence pain in the body." There's PGE 1, PGE 2 (the inflammatory one), and PGE 3-Prostaglandin E 1, 2, and 3. PGE 2 leads to inflammation and pain, while 1 and 3 are anti-inflammatory, helping to reduce the pain sensation. Understanding these prostaglandins might shed light on why period pain varies and offer insights into managing discomfort.

When women eat more non-veg or animal-based foods like milk and processed items, it can make their bodies produce more PGE2. This can lead to stronger period pain. To lessen this pain, Anjali Mukerjee suggests avoiding non-veg diets, dairy foods, sugary treats, too much salt, alcohol, and fried dishes.

According to Anjali Mukerjee, not having these things for two months can raise PGE 1 and 3, and lower PGE 2. This can lead to reduced period pain. Also, taking gamma-linolenic acid and Omega 3 fats as supplements boosts PGE 1 and 3 while limiting PGE 2. This means these supplements will also help lessen the period pain.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee keeps on sharing information about menstrual health on her Instagram page. Here are the tips she provided for managing PMS.

1. Limit animal protein to just once a week.

2. Keep your daily cooking oil to 3-4 teaspoons per person.

3. Snack on raw nuts like almonds, walnuts, roasted peanuts, and soy nuts.

4. Increase your intake of whole pulses like rajma, kabuli channa, black channa, chawli beans, black dal, and masoor.

5. Choose wheat, jowar, bajra, nachni rotls, and brown rice over white rice and maida-based foods.

6. Boost fibre by adding wheat bran to your chapatis.

7. Blend soya flour with wheat flour for chapati-making.

8. Eat 3-4 servings of fruits daily.

9. Have at least 2 cups of raw vegetables each day.

10. If dealing with breast tenderness, cramps, or bloating, think about using supplements like calcium, vitamin B6, evening primrose oil, and vitamin E.

