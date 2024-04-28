Skip Painkillers, Try These 3 Natural Remedies To Manage Aches And Pains

Ginger is packed with powerful compounds which can help reduce inflammation and relieve muscle cramps

From menstrual cramps to gastric issues, you might be managing such issues by popping some pills. However, this might not be the healthiest practice. Too much consumption of painkillers and other handy pills can contribute to several side effects. Therefore, it is often advised to limit the use of such pills or take them only when prescribed. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram and shared some natural alternatives that can help you manage pain and many other small issues. Read on to learn more about these three home remedies that can help you avoid unnecessary pills.

Top 3 remedies to manage multiple issues

"Feeling achy or sore? Before you reach for the medicine cabinet, consider these natural powerhouses that can help fight pain and inflammation," Nmami mentioned in the caption of the video.

1. Ginger

From muscle cramps after exercising to period cramps, ginger can help you deal with them all. Nmami calls it "Nature's Anti-Inflammatory Warrior." She has mentioned that ginger is packed with powerful compounds which can help reduce inflammation and relieve muscle cramps. You can easily prepare a cup of fresh ginger tea and reap all the benefits.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is more than just a spice. it contains a component called curcumin which has antibiotic and antiseptic properties. It can help boost immunity, help reduce pain and aches, reduce the intensity of cold and cough and more.

For better absorption of curcumin, pair it with black pepper.

3. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds can help you deal with several issues at once. Chewing some fennel seeds can help expel gas, ease bloating and control many other stomach-related issues. You can chew some fennel seeds post-meals or enjoy a cup of fennel tea before a meal for a preventative approach.

Try these simple remedies and ditch the pills whenever possible.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.