Monsoon season brings relief from the heat but also creates the perfect breeding ground for various infections and diseases due to increased humidity, stagnant water, and contaminated food and water. Common monsoon illnesses include dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid, leptospirosis, cholera, viral fever, flu, and stomach infections. These are primarily spread through mosquitoes, polluted water, or unhygienic surroundings. Thankfully, a few preventive tips can go a long way in protecting you and your family. Read on as share tips to help you stay safe from monsoon diseases.

10 Ways to keep yourself safe from monsoon diseases

1. Avoid stagnant water around you

Mosquitoes that spread diseases like dengue and malaria breed in still water. Ensure there is no water collected in flower pots, old tires, or open containers near your home. Clean water tanks regularly and cover them properly.

2. Use mosquito repellents and nets

Applying mosquito repellents, especially in the evening, and sleeping under mosquito nets can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses. Also, wear full-sleeved clothes when going outdoors during dusk or dawn.

3. Drink boiled or filtered water only

Waterborne diseases like cholera and typhoid are rampant in monsoon. Avoid drinking tap water. Always consume boiled, filtered, or bottled water to ensure it's free from bacteria and parasites.

4. Eat fresh, home-cooked meals

Street food and roadside snacks may be tempting, but they are highly risky during monsoon due to possible contamination. Stick to fresh, hot, home-cooked food and wash vegetables thoroughly before cooking.

5. Boost your immunity naturally

Include immune-boosting foods like ginger, turmeric, garlic, amla, tulsi, and citrus fruits in your diet. Herbal teas, soups, and warm water can help your body fight off common infections and stay energised.

6. Maintain personal hygiene

Bathe daily, keep your nails trimmed, and wash your hands often, especially before eating or cooking. Personal hygiene is your first line of defence against fungal infections, skin rashes, and stomach bugs.

7. Keep your surroundings clean and dry

Damp surroundings encourage the growth of fungi, bacteria, and pests. Ensure good drainage, keep your shoes and clothes dry, and disinfect your floors regularly to avoid infections and allergies.

8. Avoid getting wet in the rain

While rain can be enjoyable, getting drenched can lower your body temperature and make you vulnerable to flu or cold. Always carry an umbrella or raincoat, and change into dry clothes immediately if you get wet.

9. Disinfect your footwear and clothes

After coming home during the monsoon, especially if you've walked through muddy or waterlogged areas, wash or sanitise your shoes and dry your clothes thoroughly to prevent fungal growth or skin irritation.

10. Do not ignore early symptoms

If you feel unwell whether it's a mild fever, stomach upset, body ache, or cough, don't ignore it. Early diagnosis can prevent complications, especially in diseases like dengue, typhoid, or viral infections.

With conscious hygiene practices, protective measures, and dietary care, it's very much possible to stay healthy during the rains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.