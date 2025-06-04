Onset Of Rains Significantly Increases Risk Of Infections: Here's What To Do

Rains can significantly increase the risk of infections due to a combination of environmental and hygiene-related factors. The monsoon season brings with it a rise in humidity and stagnant water, which create ideal breeding grounds for bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Water-logging and poor drainage systems promote the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue and malaria. Contaminated water sources can lead to gastrointestinal infections like cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A. Moreover, dampness and lack of sunlight reduce immunity and promote fungal skin infections and respiratory problems. Read on as we share how to stay safe from infections during rains.

10 Tips to help prevent infections during the rains

1. Drink only boiled or filtered water

Rainwater runoff often contaminates water sources. Drinking untreated water can expose you to waterborne infections like cholera and typhoid. Boiling water or using a reliable water purifier ensures harmful microbes are destroyed, keeping your gut and immune system safe.

2. Avoid street food and raw foods outside

Street foods are often exposed to flies, humidity, and poor hygiene conditions, making them vulnerable to contamination. Avoid raw salads, uncooked chutneys, and juices from outside vendors during monsoon to prevent food poisoning and digestive infections.

3. Wear protective footwear in wet areas

Walking in puddles or muddy water can expose feet to fungal infections, leptospirosis, and other skin issues. Wearing waterproof sandals or boots helps protect against direct contact with dirty water and keeps your feet dry and infection-free.

4. Take showers after getting wet in the rain

Getting drenched can weaken immunity and attract skin infections due to lingering dampness. Taking a warm shower soon after getting wet not only warms the body but also washes away pathogens you may have been exposed to in the rain.

5. Keep your home dry and well-ventilated

Damp spaces encourage mould, fungal growth, and respiratory issues. Use dehumidifiers or simply keep windows open when it's not raining to allow air circulation. Clean damp walls or corners with anti-fungal solutions regularly.

6. Use mosquito repellents and nets

Stagnant water from rainfall becomes a breeding site for mosquitoes that carry dengue, chikungunya, and malaria. Apply mosquito repellents, install window nets, and avoid storing water uncovered to reduce mosquito populations indoors.

7. Boost immunity with a balanced diet

Monsoon season can lower your body's natural immunity. Include immunity-boosting foods like citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, turmeric, and leafy greens in your daily meals. A healthy gut and strong immune system reduce your chances of falling sick.

8. Wash hands frequently

Rain increases the risk of germ transmission via surfaces, food, and hand-to-mouth contact. Washing hands frequently with soap, especially before eating or after touching wet surfaces, is a simple and effective way to prevent infections.

9. Avoid wearing damp clothes or shoes

Wet clothes or shoes hold moisture and create a perfect environment for fungi and bacteria to grow, especially in areas like underarms, feet, or groin. Always dry clothes thoroughly and change out of damp attire immediately after exposure.

10. Keep cuts and wounds covered

Open wounds are easy entry points for infections, especially when exposed to dirty rainwater. Always keep minor cuts clean and covered with waterproof bandages to avoid fungal or bacterial infections from entering the body.

Close contact in damp conditions, poor hygiene practices, and the consumption of street food during this season further compound the risk of catching infections.

