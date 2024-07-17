Watch Out For These Diseases This Monsoon

Monsoon brings an increase in various viral infections that cause fever, cold, cough & body aches

We are at a higher risk of falling sick during the monsoon season. The increased humidity, stagnant water, and fluctuating temperatures create an ideal environment for the proliferation of various pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Consequently, we are more prone to waterborne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis A, as well as vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, transmitted by mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water. Additionally, the damp environment and crowded conditions can lead to an uptick in respiratory infections. Read on as we share diseases you must look out for this monsoon.

Diseases to watch out for during the monsoon:

1. Dengue fever

Dengue is transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Severe dengue can cause plasma leakage, fluid accumulation, respiratory distress, severe bleeding, or organ impairment.

2. Malaria

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites, transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and fatigue. Severe cases can cause jaundice, kidney failure, seizures, and coma. Preventive measures include using mosquito nets, insect repellents, and ensuring there are no stagnant water bodies around.

3. Chikungunya

Also spread by Aedes mosquitoes, chikungunya presents with high fever, severe joint pain, rash, and muscle pain. Although rarely fatal, the joint pain can be debilitating and persist for months. Prevention is similar to that of dengue and malaria, focusing on mosquito control and protection.

4. Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted through water contaminated with animal urine. It causes high fever, headache, chills, muscle aches, vomiting, jaundice, and sometimes rash. Severe cases can lead to kidney damage, liver failure, respiratory distress, and meningitis. Prevention includes avoiding wading through floodwaters, wearing protective clothing, and maintaining good hygiene.

5. Typhoid fever

Typhoid is caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria and spreads through contaminated food and water. Symptoms include prolonged fever, weakness, stomach pain, headache, and loss of appetite. Severe cases can lead to intestinal perforation and bleeding. Preventive measures include drinking clean water, eating well-cooked food, and maintaining proper sanitation.

6. Cholera

Cholera is caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria, which thrive in contaminated water. It leads to severe diarrhoea, vomiting, and dehydration, which can be fatal if not treated promptly. Prevention focuses on drinking boiled or treated water, eating properly cooked food, and practicing good hygiene.

7. Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that affects the liver, spread through contaminated food and water. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal pain, dark urine, and jaundice. It usually resolves on its own, but prevention involves vaccination, drinking clean water, and ensuring food hygiene.

8. Gastroenteritis

Gastroenteritis, often referred to as stomach flu, can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites in contaminated food and water. It causes diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever. Prevention includes drinking safe water, eating hygienic food, and maintaining good hand hygiene.

9. Viral fever

Monsoon brings an increase in various viral infections that cause fever, cold, cough, body aches, and fatigue. These infections are typically self-limiting, but can be prevented by avoiding crowded places, maintaining good personal hygiene, and boosting immunity through a balanced diet.

By understanding these diseases, their effects on health, and preventive measures, individuals can better protect themselves during the monsoon season.

