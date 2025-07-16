Vector-Borne Diseases During Monsoon: Preventive Measures You Must Follow

Vector-borne diseases are illnesses transmitted by vectors living organisms like mosquitoes, ticks, and flies that carry and spread pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, or parasites. During the monsoon season, stagnant water and increased humidity create ideal breeding conditions for disease-carrying insects, especially mosquitoes. This leads to a spike in diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis. Fortunately, most vector-borne diseases are preventable through proactive measures, such as eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, using protective barriers, and maintaining hygiene. Keep reading as we share a list of preventive measures you can follow this monsoon to stay healthy.

Preventive measures for vector-borne diseases during monsoon

1. Avoid stagnant water near your home

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water found in flower pots, buckets, clogged drains, and water coolers. Regularly check and empty these sources to stop mosquito breeding at its root.

2. Use mosquito nets and screens

Sleeping under mosquito nets and installing mesh screens on doors and windows create a physical barrier, protecting you from mosquito bites, especially during the night when many disease-carrying mosquitoes are most active.

3. Apply mosquito repellents

Use topical creams, sprays, or patches containing DEET, picaridin, or eucalyptus oil on exposed skin. These repellents keep mosquitoes at bay and reduce the chances of being bitten, especially when outdoors.

4. Wear full-sleeved clothing

Wearing long-sleeved shirts, full pants, and socks, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, minimises exposed skin and provides an extra layer of protection.

5. Keep surroundings clean and dry

Eliminate garbage buildup, clean drains regularly, and ensure there is no water accumulation in your locality. A clean environment reduces breeding grounds for not just mosquitoes but other disease-carrying vectors too.

6. Use insecticides and fumigation

Spray insecticides in dark corners, under furniture, and around stagnant water areas. Community-level fumigation can also help in reducing the mosquito population, especially during peak monsoon.

7. Ensure proper water storage

If you store water for daily use, make sure containers are tightly covered and cleaned regularly. Uncovered containers are prime mosquito breeding sites, especially in urban and rural homes.

8. Avoid walking in floodwaters

Flooded streets during monsoon can expose you to leptospirosis and other infections. If unavoidable, wear waterproof footwear and clean your feet thoroughly afterward.

9. Boost immunity through nutrition

Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and vitamin C can strengthen your immune system, making it easier for your body to fight off infections if exposed.

10. Seek early medical attention for symptoms

If you experience high fever, chills, joint pain, rashes, or fatigue, common symptoms of vector-borne diseases consult a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment prevent complications and stop the disease from spreading further.

Being alert and consistent with prevention can drastically reduce the risk of infection during the rainy season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.