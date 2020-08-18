Stay Safe, It's The Season Of Tropical And Vector-Borne Diseases: PM Modi To Citizens

PM Modi has urged citizens to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and vector-borne diseases spread.

The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected, he said.

"This is the season of tropical and vector-borne diseases. I urge you all to take the right precautions. The government is also closely monitoring the situation and ensuring care to those affected. Stay safe, be happy," he tweeted.

He also tagged a Doordarshan News report on precautions to prevent vector-borne diseases.



