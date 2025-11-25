'Centuries-Old Pain Heals Today': PM On Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting. Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the country on the occasion of the grand flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The ceremony marks the completion of the temple's main construction.

Here's a look at the top quotes of PM Modi from the ceremony: Every Ram "Bhakt" (worshipper's) heart is filled with deep satisfaction, immense gratitude, and divine joy as centuries-old wounds are healing. This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years... For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Our Ram doesn't discriminate, and we too are moving forward with the same spirit. By 2047 when we complete 100 years of India's Independence, we will have to ensure a developed India. I urge every citizen to visit the Sapt Mandapam when they come to the Ram Temple. These mandaps strengthen the values of faith, friendship, duty and social harmony. Our Ram unites through emotion, not division, what matters to him is devotion, not lineage. A few days ago, I said that in the next 10 years, our target is to free India from the mentality of slavery. Unfortunately, the impact of what Macaulay had envisioned became even wider. We attained independence, but we could not free ourselves from the sense of inferiority. We began to believe that anything of foreign origin is superior, and what is ours is inferior. It was said that our Constitution was inspired by foreign constitutions, but the truth is that India is the mother of democracy. Democracy is in our DNA.

