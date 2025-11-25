Advertisement
Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies In Karnataka Road Accident

The accident occurred near Gounahalli in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district when the officer, Mahantesh Bilagi, was travelling from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi in an Innova car.

Read Time: 1 min
Senior IAS Officer Mahantesh Bilagi Dies In Karnataka Road Accident
Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.
Karnataka:

A senior IAS officer and two others died in a major road accident in Karnataka today.

Bilagi was serving as the managing director (MD) of Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Limited. Before this, he was the MD of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

He had suffered severe injuries in the crash and was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, where he was undergoing treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he could not be saved.

Visuals showed the damaged car with huge dents and a broken windshield.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

