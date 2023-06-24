These Foods Can Help Increase Blood Flow And Circulation

Pomegranates can help improve lood flow

Optimal blood flow to every organ of the body is crucial for healthy functioning. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a reel on Instagram about some awesome foods that can pump up our blood flow and circulation. First on the list is the pomegranate. Then we have beets, the veggie superheroes that paint your insides with their vibrant colour and make your circulation go zoom. Leafy greens also power up your blood vessels and make you feel supercharged. And let's not leave out garlic, the aromatic knight in shining armour, battling poor circulation like a true superhero.

In the caption, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra explained in detail how these food sources actually bring positive results. Below are the reasons she stated.

Foods to boost blood circulation

Pomegranates: These juicy red gems are not only delicious but also packed with polyphenol antioxidants and nitrates. These powerful compounds act as vasodilators, meaning they help widen your blood vessels. Whether you enjoy pomegranate juice, eat the raw fruit, or even take it as a supplement, this mighty fruit can work wonders for your blood flow. Beets: Don't underestimate the power of beets! They are a fantastic source of nitrates, which your body can convert into nitric oxide. And what does nitric oxide do? It relaxes and dilates your blood vessels, resulting in improved circulation. So, adding beets to your salads or blending them into a refreshing smoothie can be a game-changer for your cardiovascular health. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens like spinach and kale are not only rich in essential nutrients but also loaded with nitrates. These nitrates work their magic by widening your blood vessels and promoting healthy circulation. So, go ahead and make these vibrant greens a regular part of your diet. Garlic: It contains sulphur compounds, including allicin, which can dilate your blood vessels and enhance blood flow. And don't forget about its close relative, onions. They are packed with flavonoid antioxidants that support heart health and circulation, ensuring your blood vessels can expand when needed. Cinnamon: Besides adding a delightful aroma to your baked goods, cinnamon is rich in antioxidants that protect your blood vessels from oxidative stress. By maintaining the health of your blood vessels, cinnamon helps ensure optimal circulation. So, sprinkle some cinnamon on your oatmeal or in your coffee for a tasty way to improve your blood flow.

Take a look at Nutritionist Lovneet Batra's reel:

Incorporating these fabulous foods into your diet can do wonders. Your body will thank you as it revels in the glory of improved circulation and a healthier you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.