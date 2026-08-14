Thyroid health and iron levels are closely linked to many everyday functions in the body. When either is off, you may notice changes such as tiredness, hair fall, feeling cold, poor sleep, brain fog or changes in weight. The tricky part is that some of these symptoms can overlap, making it easy to look at one test and miss the bigger picture.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary speaks about this connection in a post on Instagram. She explains why she prefers looking at thyroid markers along with a full iron panel instead of checking thyroid numbers alone.

According to Chowdhary, iron is needed for an enzyme involved in making thyroid hormones. So, when iron stores are low, thyroid function can also be affected. She specifically pointed to ferritin, which is a marker of the body's stored iron.

The expert explains the possible cycle by saying, “When your ferritin goes down, TSH will go up.” She also links thyroid function with stomach acid and iron absorption, and says that low iron may contribute to heavier periods, which can lead to further iron loss.

Chowdhary sums up the cycle as low ferritin, sluggish thyroid, higher TSH, less stomach acid, heavier periods and then even lower ferritin.

The nutritionist also stresses that looking at just one number may not always tell the full story. In her caption, she shares the ranges she uses as a guide for what she considers optimal:

Ferritin: 70–100 ng/mL

Serum iron: 85–130 µg/dL

TSH: 0.8–2.3 mIU/L

Anti-TPO: 0–6.8 IU/mL

Anti-Tg: 0–1 IU/mL

However, these are the ranges Rashi Chowdhary uses as a guide, not universal medical targets. Lab reference ranges can vary, and thyroid and iron results need to be understood along with symptoms, medical history and other test results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.