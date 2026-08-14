The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said that it conducted a training session for food business operators (FBOs) on regulations governing food labelling, display, advertising and claims, amid heightened focus on consumer awareness and public health safeguards for packaged food products.

The session -- 'Understanding Labelling & Display and Advertising & Claims Regulations -- witnessed participation from a large number of food businesses, reflecting the industry's focus on compliance with food labelling and advertising requirements, FSSAI said on a social media platform X.

The training comes amid ongoing scrutiny over the need for stronger nutritional information and warning labels on packaged foods containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat.

In addition, the Supreme Court has recently questioned the Centre and FSSAI over delays in implementing front-of-pack warning labels, stressing that public health -- particularly that of children-- cannot be compromised.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran had asked the government to explain the steps taken towards implementing stronger nutritional warnings and questioned whether consumer health considerations were being adequately prioritised.

The court has also emphasised that clear warnings on the front of food packages could help consumers make informed choices before purchasing products.

It had questioned concerns that stronger warning labels could affect manufacturers' businesses, observing that the final decision on whether to purchase a product rests with consumers and that commercial interests cannot override public health considerations. The apex court had sought details from the Centre on the proposed labelling framework and granted the government time to respond warning that it could issue further directions if concrete action was not taken. Moreover, during an earlier hearing, the government had argued that aligning with international standards on packaging and nutritional warnings posed practical challenges. However, the court dismissed the submission and said that India cannot rely on foreign standards as a reason to delay stronger public health safeguards.

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