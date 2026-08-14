Union Health Minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing uneasiness, with the hospital confirming that he underwent a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13. According to an official statement from AIIMS, Nadda was evaluated for his symptoms and underwent several tests, including coronary angiography. He is currently stable and remains admitted for observation in the Department of Cardiology. The hospital has not disclosed a specific diagnosis or the findings of the angiography. Nadda's hospitalisation has brought attention to a commonly used cardiac investigation: coronary angiography. But what exactly does this test show, and why might doctors recommend it when someone experiences symptoms that could potentially be related to the heart?

What Is Coronary Angiography?

Coronary angiography is a specialised imaging procedure used to examine the blood vessels that supply the heart. The coronary arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the heart muscle. If these arteries become narrowed or blocked because of plaque buildup, the heart may not receive enough blood, particularly during physical activity or periods of increased demand. During coronary angiography, doctors inject a special contrast dye into the coronary arteries. X-ray imaging is then used to track the movement of the dye through the blood vessels. This allows doctors to see whether an artery is narrowed or blocked and, if so, where the problem is located and how significant it may be.

Dr Sameer Bhate, Head of Cardiac Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that coronary angiography can answer an important question that symptoms alone may not be able to: whether there are significant blockages in the arteries supplying the heart and whether they require urgent treatment. American Heart Association (AHA) 2025 Acute Coronary Syndromes Guideline and the 2024 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) guidelines for chronic coronary syndromes establish that not everyone with chest discomfort requires invasive angiography, advocating instead for risk-based stratification and non-invasive testing gatekeepers. This shift aims to minimize procedural risks for low-risk patients while ensuring high-risk individuals receive timely, necessary interventions.

How Is The Test Performed?

Coronary angiography is an invasive procedure, although it is routinely performed in cardiac centres. A thin, flexible tube called a catheter is inserted into an artery, commonly through the wrist or sometimes through the groin. The catheter is carefully guided towards the heart and the coronary arteries. Once the catheter is in position, contrast dye is injected. X-ray images are then captured as the dye travels through the arteries. The procedure allows cardiologists to assess the coronary circulation in considerable detail. Depending on the findings, doctors can determine whether a patient needs medication alone, additional testing or a procedure to restore blood flow.

Why Would A Doctor Recommend Coronary Angiography?

Coronary angiography is not automatically performed whenever someone experiences chest discomfort or uneasiness. Doctors first assess the patient's overall clinical picture. This can include the nature and severity of symptoms, an electrocardiogram (ECG), blood tests such as troponin, cardiovascular risk factors and results from other cardiac investigations. If these findings suggest that a person may have significant coronary artery disease, angiography can provide a more direct assessment of the arteries.

In some situations, the procedure may be recommended when doctors need to determine whether a blockage is responsible for symptoms or whether urgent treatment may be required. Dr Bhate says the decision is therefore based on more than a patient's symptoms at a particular moment. Doctors consider multiple pieces of information before deciding whether invasive coronary angiography is appropriate.

Does Having An Angiography Mean Someone Has Had A Heart Attack?

Undergoing coronary angiography does not by itself confirm that a person has suffered a heart attack. The test can be used to investigate suspected coronary artery disease or assess the severity of a known problem. Doctors may recommend it in different clinical situations, including when symptoms, ECG changes or blood-test results raise concerns about reduced blood flow to the heart. Therefore, the fact that a person has undergone angiography should not automatically be interpreted as confirmation of a heart attack or a major blockage. In Nadda's case, AIIMS has said that he is stable and under observation, but has not publicly provided the findings of his angiography or confirmed a specific cardiac diagnosis.

What Can Coronary Angiography Detect?

The test can help doctors identify narrowing or blockages in the coronary arteries. These blockages are usually caused by the buildup of fatty deposits or plaque inside the blood vessel walls. The severity and location of a blockage are important because not every narrowing requires the same treatment.

A minor narrowing may be managed through medication and lifestyle changes, while a significant obstruction could require a procedure to improve blood flow. Doctors also consider the patient's symptoms and other test results rather than relying on the angiogram alone.

What Happens If A Blockage Is Found?

The next step depends on the overall clinical situation. If the narrowing is not considered severe or does not require an intervention, doctors may recommend medical treatment along with lifestyle modifications. In some cases, angioplasty may be considered. During angioplasty, a small balloon is used to widen a narrowed section of an artery. A stent may then be placed to help keep the artery open. For patients with multiple or complex blockages, particularly when several major coronary arteries are affected, doctors may consider coronary artery bypass grafting, commonly known as bypass surgery. The decision depends on factors such as the location and severity of blockages, the number of affected vessels, heart function, symptoms and the patient's overall health.

Why Can't Symptoms Alone Tell Doctors What Is Happening?

Heart-related symptoms can vary considerably between individuals. Some people may experience classic chest pressure or pain, while others may report breathlessness, unusual fatigue, discomfort in the arm, jaw or back, sweating or a vague feeling of uneasiness. At the same time, similar symptoms can occur because of several conditions that are not related to blocked coronary arteries. This is why doctors combine symptoms with objective investigations.

An ECG can provide information about the heart's electrical activity, while blood tests such as troponin can help identify damage to heart muscle. Other tests, including echocardiography or non-invasive coronary imaging, may also be used depending on the situation.

When the clinical picture suggests a significant coronary problem, invasive angiography can provide detailed information about the arteries.

What Do Medical Guidelines Say?

International guidelines support an invasive approach in selected patients rather than recommending angiography for everyone with possible cardiac symptoms. The 2024 European Society of Cardiology guidelines include invasive coronary angiography among the strategies that may be appropriate when there is a high likelihood of obstructive coronary artery disease, persistent symptoms despite treatment or a high-risk clinical profile. American cardiology guidelines also support an invasive strategy during hospitalisation for selected patients with non-ST-elevation acute coronary syndrome who have an intermediate or high risk of ischaemic events. The important point is that coronary angiography is a decision based on risk assessment and clinical evidence, not simply the presence of one symptom.

Is Coronary Angiography A Treatment Or A Test?

Primarily, coronary angiography is a diagnostic procedure. However, its findings can directly guide treatment decisions. If a significant blockage is identified, doctors can determine whether medication, angioplasty or bypass surgery would be most appropriate. In some cases, additional assessment may also be required to determine whether a narrowing is actually affecting blood flow enough to justify an intervention.

This makes angiography particularly valuable because it can help doctors move from simply suspecting coronary artery disease to understanding the anatomy of the patient's coronary arteries. JP Nadda's hospitalisation and coronary angiography highlight why doctors may use detailed cardiac investigations when a patient experiences unexplained uneasiness or symptoms that could potentially be heart-related. However, undergoing the procedure does not automatically mean that a person has suffered a heart attack or has a major blockage. Coronary angiography allows doctors to directly visualise the coronary arteries and determine whether significant narrowing is present. The findings, combined with symptoms, ECG, blood tests and other investigations, help determine the next step. In Nadda's case, AIIMS has confirmed that he is stable and remains under observation. Further information about his diagnosis or angiography findings would be needed before drawing conclusions about his heart health.

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