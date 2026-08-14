Health insurance in India could be heading for a major overhaul, with regulators, insurers and hospitals discussing a series of reforms aimed at making medical costs and insurance coverage more transparent. The proposed changes could include standardised treatment rates, a common health insurance product, a uniform list of treatments eligible for coverage and wider use of a nationwide health claims exchange. Discussions come at a time when medical costs are rising rapidly. Industry estimates cited by sources familiar with the discussions suggest that medical inflation in India is currently around 12% to 14% annually, putting increasing pressure on households that depend on health insurance to manage hospital expenses. A panel comprising regulators, insurance industry representatives, hospitals and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is expected to submit recommendations by the end of the year. The panel is chaired by the chief of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), according to sources cited in the report. The proposed reforms are still under discussion and would need to go through the appropriate regulatory process before any changes are implemented.

Why Is India Considering Health Insurance Reforms?

One of the biggest challenges facing India's healthcare system is the wide variation in hospital charges and insurance coverage. The cost of the same medical procedure can differ significantly between hospitals. Similarly, insurance policies can have different exclusions, sub-limits, waiting periods, room-rent restrictions and definitions of covered treatments. For patients, this can make it difficult to understand exactly what their insurance policy will pay for when they actually need hospital treatment.

At the same time, insurers and hospitals frequently disagree over treatment costs and claims, potentially delaying settlements. One of the proposed solutions is to develop benchmarked treatment rates agreed upon by insurers and hospitals. According to one source familiar with the discussions, the objective is to reduce disputes and potentially address fraudulent or unwarranted claims.

Could Standardised Treatment Rates Reduce Hospital Bills?

Standardised rates could potentially make healthcare pricing more predictable, particularly for commonly performed procedures. For example, if insurers and hospitals agree on benchmark rates for specific procedures, patients may have a clearer understanding of the amount that an insurer is expected to cover. This could also reduce disputes between hospitals and insurance companies over whether a particular bill is reasonable. However, standardisation does not necessarily mean that every hospital would charge exactly the same amount. Hospitals have different infrastructure, staffing costs, technology, location and levels of specialisation. A highly specialised tertiary-care hospital, for instance, may have substantially different operating costs from a smaller facility. Therefore, any benchmark would need to account for these differences while preventing excessive variation in treatment prices.

Why Are Medical Costs Becoming A Concern?

Medical inflation has become an increasingly important concern for Indian households. As hospitalisation, medicines, diagnostic tests, procedures and specialist consultations become more expensive, people may need larger insurance covers to protect themselves from substantial out-of-pocket expenses. According to the information provided, medical inflation is estimated at around 12% to 14% per year. This means that a treatment costing Rs 1 lakh today could become substantially more expensive over several years if medical costs continue rising at a similar pace. For policyholders, this creates another challenge: choosing an adequate sum insured. A health insurance policy that appears sufficient today may not provide the same level of protection a decade from now.

India Wants More People To Buy Health Insurance

The proposed reforms are also linked to India's broader effort to increase insurance coverage. Health insurance spending in India remains relatively low as a proportion of the economy. According to the figures cited in the report, insurance spending is below 4% of GDP, compared with a global average of more than 7%. With a population of more than 1.4 billion people, increasing health insurance coverage could potentially reduce the financial shock associated with serious illnesses and hospitalisation. The government has already taken steps to make the insurance sector more attractive to investment and expand its distribution. More than 40 insurers currently operate in India's health insurance market, including joint ventures involving international insurance groups. The health insurance industry generated premiums of approximately Rs 1.17 trillion in the financial year ending March 2025, according to the information provided.

What Is A Common Health Insurance Product?

One of the reforms being considered is a common health insurance product that all insurers would be required to offer alongside their existing policies. The objective would be to create a standardised baseline of coverage, rates and benefits for a defined range of illnesses and medical procedures. This could make it easier for consumers to compare insurance products. At present, policyholders often have to examine complicated policy documents to understand differences between plans. Two policies may appear similar on the surface but have significant differences in exclusions, waiting periods, room-rent limits and eligible treatments. A common product could provide consumers with a basic point of comparison.

What Would A Uniform List Of Treatments Mean?

Another proposal involves developing a uniform list of admissible treatments. This could make it easier for policyholders to understand which medical procedures and treatments qualify for insurance coverage. For consumers, clarity can be particularly important during emergencies, when families may not have the time or expertise to interpret complicated insurance terminology. A standardised list could also potentially reduce disagreements about whether a particular treatment falls within the scope of a policy. However, the exact details including which treatments would be included and how insurers would price the product would determine how useful such a system ultimately becomes.

Could This Help Patients?

The biggest potential benefit of these reforms is greater predictability. Patients buying health insurance want to know three things: how much they will pay for the policy, what treatment will be covered and how much they may still have to pay from their own pocket. Standardised pricing and clearer coverage rules could make those answers easier to understand. It could also help consumers compare policies without relying solely on premiums.

At the same time, reforms will need to balance affordability with the realities of healthcare delivery. If treatment rates are benchmarked too aggressively, hospitals could argue that the rates do not adequately reflect the cost of providing specialised care. Similarly, insurers would need to ensure that standardisation does not reduce access to necessary treatments.

Why Transparency Matters In Health Insurance

Health insurance is fundamentally about financial protection during a medical crisis. But complicated policies, unclear exclusions and disagreements over hospital bills can leave families uncertain precisely when they are most vulnerable. The proposed reforms signal an attempt to address some of these problems by creating greater consistency across the health insurance ecosystem. The changes could also become increasingly important as healthcare costs continue to rise. India's proposed health insurance reforms could represent an important shift towards greater transparency in medical pricing and insurance coverage.

Benchmark treatment rates, a common insurance product, a uniform list of admissible treatments and wider adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange could potentially make the system easier for consumers to navigate. However, the proposals are still being discussed, and their eventual impact will depend on how the reforms are designed and implemented. For patients, the larger issue goes beyond simply making insurance policies easier to compare. As medical costs continue to rise, the real goal should be ensuring that having health insurance translates into meaningful financial protection when a person actually needs medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.