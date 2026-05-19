Hospital Bill Confusion, Claim Delays, Cashless Disputes: Can 5 IRDAI Reform Groups Solve Them?

Hospital bill confusion, delayed claim approvals, and cashless insurance disputes have become some of the biggest pain points for patients in India's healthcare system. For many families, the stress of hospitalisation is now often accompanied by uncertainty over insurance approvals, discharge delays, and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses. Against this backdrop, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has proposed the formation of five specialised reform groups aimed at addressing long-standing issues in the health insurance ecosystem. Experts believe the move could improve coordination between insurers and hospitals, but they also caution that implementation will determine whether these reforms truly benefit policyholders. According to Arun ramamurthy, co-founder, staywell.health the current system suffers from a major trust gap between insurers, hospitals, and patients. "Hospital bill confusion, delayed claim approvals and cashless disputes have become some of the biggest trust gaps in India's health insurance ecosystem. The issue is not limited to one stakeholder," he explained. Insurers often point toward inflated billing, inconsistent documentation, and varying hospital practices. On the other hand, hospitals frequently cite delayed authorisations, unclear package approvals, and disputes over admissible expenses. Patients ultimately face the consequences during admission, discharge, or reimbursement processes.

Why IRDAI's Reform Groups Matter

Sheela Ananth, Whole-Time Director & CEO, NHIL, says,"IRDAI's move to create dedicated working groups is a positive step towards addressing longstanding friction points in the health insurance journey, including cashless processes, discharge delays and billing-related confusion. While no single intervention can solve all challenges overnight, greater coordination, transparency and standardisation across stakeholders can meaningfully improve patient experience and reduce administrative friction over time. The key will be effective implementation and continued collaboration across the ecosystem." Experts say the regulator's decision is significant because it recognises that claim settlement problems cannot be solved by insurers alone. The proposed working groups are expected to bring together insurers, hospitals, and industry stakeholders to address:

Operational bottlenecks in claims processing

Standardisation of hospital empanelment norms

Cashless claim procedures

Dispute resolution mechanisms

Adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX)

Data studies on claims patterns and medical inflation

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"From a care delivery point of view, delays in approvals, billing confusion, or discharge processes can directly affect patient timely treatment, comfort and recovery. Families are often already under stress, and administrative friction only adds to it," says Dr Lalit Kapoor, Senior Consultant, Cardiac Surgery, Narayana RN Tagore Hospital - Narayana Health, Kolkata.

"The formation of IRDAI working groups is a positive step if it helps streamline coordination between hospitals, insurers and other stakeholders. Clearer processes and better transparency can meaningfully improve the patient journey. Over time, such efforts can help make the system more seamless for patients," Dr Kapoor adds.

How These Reforms Could Help Patients

According to experts, if implemented effectively, the reforms could improve the patient experience in multiple ways.

1. Faster Cashless Approvals

Standardised hospital-insurer procedures may reduce long discharge delays and confusion over approved treatment packages. Patients often remain stuck in hospitals for hours after doctors approve discharge because insurers and hospitals disagree over billing or documentation. Experts believe uniform protocols could reduce such friction.

2. More Transparent Claims Processing

The wider adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange could make claim handling more digital and traceable. "Wider use of the National Health Claims Exchange can make claim processing more digital, traceable and uniform," said Arun Ramamurthy. A centralised digital claims system could help reduce paperwork, duplicate submissions, and communication gaps between hospitals and insurers.

3. Better Pricing And Policyholder Protection

Experts also believe that data-driven analysis of reimbursement claims, cashless claims, and medical inflation could help insurers design fairer products and improve transparency for customers. This may eventually reduce disputes related to package rates, exclusions, and partial settlements.

Rising Complaints Remain A Major Concern

The proposed reforms come at a time when health insurance complaints in India are reportedly increasing sharply. Claim delays, partial settlements, reimbursement rejections, and cashless disputes continue to dominate complaints raised by policyholders. Industry observers note that many patients remain unaware of policy exclusions or admissible expenses until hospitalisation occurs. Experts say that without accountability and clear communication, even digital systems may fail to fully resolve the issue.

Also read: Rising Medical Costs? How Getting The Right Insurance Coverage Can Save Your Health And Your Bank Balance

Industry Experts Say Execution Is Crucial

Sheela Ananth described IRDAI's move as a positive step but stressed that collaboration across the ecosystem will be key. "IRDAI's move to create dedicated working groups is a positive step towards addressing longstanding friction points in the health insurance journey, including cashless processes, discharge delays and billing-related confusion," she said. "While no single intervention can solve all challenges overnight, greater coordination, transparency and standardisation across stakeholders can meaningfully improve patient experience and reduce administrative friction over time." Experts believe the five reform groups have the potential to reduce some of the biggest frustrations faced by insured patients in India today. However, success will depend on whether recommendations translate into enforceable standards, transparent billing practices, faster approvals, and stronger accountability mechanisms. For policyholders, the hope is simple: fewer surprises during hospitalisation, quicker claim settlements, and a smoother cashless treatment experience when they need it most.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.