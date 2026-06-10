Health insurance is often purchased during a financial planning exercise, tax-saving season, or after hearing about a medical emergency. However, experts warn that rushing into a policy without understanding the fine print can lead to unpleasant surprises when a claim is actually needed. According to Shilpa Arora, Co-Founder and COO, Insurance Samadhan, health insurance should be viewed as a long-term financial protection tool rather than a product chosen solely on the basis of a lower premium. "Health insurance is a long-term financial protection tool for you and your family. Yet, many people buy it in a hurry, focusing mainly on low premiums or relying solely on an advisor's recommendation. However, the real value of a policy is tested years later when a claim needs to be made," says Arora.

Room Rent Limits Can Impact Your Entire Hospital Bill

One of the most commonly overlooked policy clauses is room rent capping. Many policyholders believe that choosing a hospital room above the category allowed under their policy only requires them to pay the difference in room charges. However, that is often not the case. "Many policyholders assume that if they choose a room above the category allowed under their policy, they only need to pay the difference in room charges. In reality, room rent limits can lead to proportionate deductions across the entire hospital bill, significantly increasing out-of-pocket expenses," Arora explains.

During emergencies, patients may not have the flexibility to choose a room that perfectly matches policy conditions, making this clause particularly important to understand before purchasing a plan.

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Don't Ignore Waiting Periods And Exclusions

Experts also advise buyers to carefully examine waiting periods, exclusions, and coverage related to pre-existing diseases. Different insurers may offer varying terms for the same medical condition. A policy with a lower premium may come with longer waiting periods or restrictions that could affect future claims. "Buyers should carefully review waiting periods, exclusions, and coverage for pre-existing diseases. Understanding these conditions before purchasing a policy can help avoid unpleasant surprises at the time of a claim," says Arora.

Check Coverage For Advanced Medical Treatments

Medical technology has evolved rapidly, with treatments such as robotic surgery and becoming increasingly common. However, not all health insurance policies cover these procedures fully. Some plans impose sub-limits, meaning only a portion of the treatment cost may be reimbursed even if the policy offers a high sum insured. "Advanced procedures such as robotic surgeries and treatments like advanced radiosurgery may be covered only up to specific sub-limits under some policies. This can reduce the claim amount payable, even when the policy has a high sum insured," Arora notes.

Look Beyond Hospitalisation Cover

Health insurance today goes beyond hospitalisation expenses. Policyholders should also evaluate whether a plan includes benefits such as domiciliary treatment and coverage for AYUSH therapies, including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Policies that offer broader coverage can provide better financial protection as healthcare needs evolve.

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"It is worth checking whether the policy covers domiciliary treatment and AYUSH therapies without restrictive caps. As healthcare continues to evolve, comprehensive coverage is often more valuable than a marginally lower premium," Arora says. While premium costs remain an important consideration, experts recommend looking beyond the price tag when buying health insurance. Understanding room rent clauses, waiting periods, exclusions, treatment sub-limits, and additional benefits can make a significant difference when a medical emergency arises. As Arora puts it, spending a little extra time reviewing policy details today could help avoid major financial surprises tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.