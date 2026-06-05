Health insurance policyholders often assume that once they complete five continuous years with an insurer, every future claim is guaranteed to be approved. However, experts say that while the five-year moratorium rule offers important protection to policyholders, it does not make claim rejections impossible. The rule is designed to reduce disputes related to disclosures made when a policy is purchased, but insurers can still reject claims under certain circumstances. Under current health insurance regulations, a moratorium period of five years applies to health insurance policies that have been maintained continuously without any break. Once this period is completed, insurers generally cannot reject claims on the grounds of non-disclosure or misrepresentation made at the time of purchasing the policy, unless they can establish that the policyholder committed fraud. According to Arun Ramamurthy, Co-founder of Staywell.Health, the rule provides significant protection to consumers by limiting the insurer's ability to revisit old disclosures after the policy has remained active for five years. The objective is to create greater certainty for policyholders and reduce long-standing disputes over pre-existing conditions or omissions that may have occurred years earlier.

Does the Rule Guarantee Claim Approval?

While the moratorium restricts claim rejection based on past non-disclosures, it does not prevent insurers from denying claims for other valid reasons. Insurance companies can still reject claims if the treatment or condition is not covered under the policy terms. Claims may also be denied if the treatment is excluded, lacks medical necessity, falls outside policy conditions, or involves fraudulent activity.

In other words, the five-year rule protects policyholders from certain disclosure-related disputes, but it does not override the actual coverage conditions mentioned in the policy document.

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Why Honest Disclosure Still Matters

Experts emphasise that policyholders should always provide complete and accurate information when purchasing health insurance, regardless of the moratorium protection. Providing false information or intentionally concealing a medical condition can create complications later, particularly if fraud is suspected. The moratorium does not protect fraudulent disclosures, and insurers may still investigate such cases.

Being transparent about medical history, lifestyle habits, and existing health conditions helps ensure smoother claim processing in the future.

Understanding Your Policy Is Essential

Many claim disputes occur not because of disclosure issues, but because policyholders are unaware of what their insurance actually covers. Reading the policy document carefully can help consumers understand waiting periods, exclusions, sub-limits, co-payment clauses, and conditions for hospitalisation claims. Knowing these details in advance can prevent unpleasant surprises when a claim is filed.

Also read: Rising Medical Costs? How Getting The Right Insurance Coverage Can Save Your Health And Your Bank Balance

Experts also recommend reviewing health insurance coverage periodically to ensure that the sum insured and benefits remain adequate as healthcare costs continue to rise. The five-year moratorium rule is an important consumer protection measure that limits claim rejections based on old non-disclosures after five continuous years of coverage. However, it does not mean every claim must be approved automatically. Claims can still be denied for reasons such as policy exclusions, lack of medical necessity, non-covered treatments, or fraudulent activity. The best approach is to be honest when purchasing insurance, maintain continuous coverage, and understand the terms of the policy thoroughly. As health insurance adoption grows in India, greater awareness of these rules can help consumers make informed decisions and navigate the claims process with greater confidence.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.