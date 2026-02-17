8 Simple Lifestyle Changes Recommended By Doctor To Improve Health And Wellbeing

Health is often described as the ultimate wealth – and rightly so. When we are healthy, everything else in life seems to fall into place. However, busy schedules and hectic lifestyles often lead us to neglect our well-being. The good news? Small and consistent lifestyle changes can help reverse this damage.

Doctor Saurabh Sethi suggests eight simple yet effective habits that can improve your health. They are also easy to incorporate into your daily routine. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "25 years as a doctor taught me this: It's not the extreme changes that transform your health - it's the small habits you repeat daily."

8 Simple Lifestyle Shifts For Improved Health

1. Start your day with gratitude, not your phone

Immediately scrolling on your phone after waking up can spike cortisol levels and trigger stress. Instead, spend a few minutes reflecting on what you are thankful for. "Gratitude activates your vagus nerve and steadies digestion for the day," the doctor shares.

2. Get 10 minutes of morning sunlight

It is a powerful way to regulate your body's internal systems for the entire day. "Morning light resets your circadian rhythm, boosts vitamin D and mood, and keeps your gut clock aligned," he adds.

3. Walk for 10 minutes after meals

Post-meal walks improve digestion, balance blood sugar levels and prevent that post-meal slump.

4. Add fermented foods to your diet at least three times a week

Yoghurt, kefir, dahi, kimchi or kanji feed your microbiome naturally – no capsules needed (for most people).

5. Add more herbs and spices to your food and drinks

Turmeric, ginger, cumin, fennel and black pepper support digestion, reduce inflammation and nurture healthy gut microbes. Aim for 30 different plant foods a week – herbs and spices are an easy, powerful way to reach that goal.

6. Follow a 12-hour eating window

Example: 8 AM - 8 PM. Your gut repairs and detoxes best when it rests overnight.

7. Eat berries regularly

Rinse them well with baking soda and water to remove residues. Berries fuel beneficial bacteria, lower oxidative stress and protect liver cells.

8. Prioritise 7-8 hours of quality sleep

Your microbiome regenerates at night. Late nights = poor digestion + more sugar cravings the next day.

Small, mindful changes like these may seem simple, but when practised consistently, they can have a lasting impact on your overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.