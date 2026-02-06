Luke Coutinho Explains Why Vitamin D3 Is Essential For Cancer Patients

Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho recently discussed the tremendous benefits of a single nutrient for the body. He revealed that 70% or more of cancer patients are missing the one thing that could improve their outcomes and success, and spoke at length about the sunshine vitamin. He says, “Vitamin D3 isn't a cure, but ignoring (its) deficiency is a huge mistake. The first thing we do when we have a client with cancer, or for that matter, any medical condition, is ask for a Vitamin D test,” and reveals, “When you look beyond the symptom to address root causes and move from treatment to healing, you address foundations of the human body and system.”

Why Vitamin D Test Is The First Step For Any Medical Condition

He mentions, “Vitamin D3 isn't just a bone vitamin. It's a powerful hormone that influences nearly every cell, including immune cells and cancer cells,” and noted that deficiency is extremely common in cancer patients, often greater than 70% in elderly or advanced cases, and fixing it can help "arm" the immune system while calming harmful inflammation.

The major benefits of Vitamin D3 are as follows:

1. Immune Boost

Luke reveals that Vitamin D3 activates and balances immune cells, including T cells, NK cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. He shares, “It enhances anti-tumour immunity, suppresses pro-inflammatory cytokines, and improves responses to immunotherapy, e.g., checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab.”

2. Anti-Cancer Effects

The integrative lifestyle expert mentions that Vitamin D3 promotes cancer cell death (apoptosis), slows uncontrolled growth, reduces metastasis, blocks new blood vessel formation in tumours, and modulates the tumour microenvironment.

3. Cancer-Specific Links

He adds, “Strongest evidence for colorectal cancer (reduced risk/mortality), but benefits seen in breast, lung, lymphoma, and overall cancers, especially when combined with immune therapies.”

4. Survival Impact

Luke reports that higher levels and supplementation are associated with 12-20% lower cancer mortality (stronger in deficient patients) and up to 53% lower mortality in immunotherapy patients. Citing a 2025 systematic review of immunotherapy synergy, he notes that higher vitamin D levels are associated with a 53% lower mortality rate (HR 0.47) and improved progression-free survival among immunotherapy patients. He revealed that supplementation prolonged overall survival (HR 0.67).

5. Immune Cell Changes

Talking about the positive effects of supplementation on the immune system of deficient cancer patients, he revealed that the vital nutrient improves DNA integrity, telomere length, and accessibility towards chromatin, which are the signs of better immune function and reduced damage.

Optimal Levels: Aim for a serum 25(OH)D level greater than 40 ng/mL (ideally 50-80 ng/mL) to support a robust immune system. Levels below 20-30 ng/mL are linked to worse outcomes.

Calling vitamin D3 your body's "immune conductor", he adds, “When levels are low, the orchestra plays out of tune, chronic inflammation rises, immune cells tire, and cancer gets an easier ride. Correcting deficiency is like tuning the orchestra: it quiets harmful noise, empowers fighter cells, and helps the body resist better.”

In the post caption, the lifestyle coach recommends taking Vitamin D3 supplementation with K2 and magnesium.

Concludingly, although sunlight is your best bet today, the supplements are also immensely essential for the overall health of the body.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.