10-Year-Old In China Dies After Years Of Battling Cancer, Leaving Millions Moved

A young boy's long and painful fight with cancer has ended, and his story has left millions of people in tears. The 10-year-old child from China, known as Haohao, passed away after years of treatment, but his courage, hope, and kindness touched hearts across the internet, reported the South China Morning Post.

Haohao was from China's southwestern Guizhou province. He died on January 27th in Beijing. His parents shared this information through his social media account.

A Long Battle With Leukemia

Haohao was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of four. His parents first noticed recurring marks on his arms and legs, prompting a diagnosis. After the diagnosis, he underwent 17 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy, and two bone marrow transplants.

Later, doctors advised them to stop treatment due to the high cost of treatment and the low chances of recovery. However, his parents refused to give up and decided to continue fighting for their son's life.

Despite his suffering, Haohao remained upbeat. In February 2023, he began sharing moments from his life online under the account "Haohao is Trying Hard." He described his treatment as a "battle against little demons" and his medications as "dessert after meal." His positive attitude led people to call him "Little Sun."

He often asked his followers for prayers and well-wishes, hoping for a complete recovery and that his illness would not recur. Due to his weakened immune system, he was unable to attend school or play sports like other children. He spent his time watching and creating short videos and became familiar with many internet memes.

Haohao's parents said he was always very sensible. When he suffered severe side effects from his first chemotherapy, at just five years old, he told his parents they should have another child. Despite his pain, he often told his mother not to cry.

His younger brother was born in 2022, bringing joy to the family. But around the beginning of this year, Haohao's condition worsened. To keep his hopes alive, his parents decided to hide the truth from him.

In his final days, his parents fed him his favourite foods. These included Sichuan steamed fish with pickled cabbage, pork and chive dumplings, roasted sausages, and orange-flavoured lollipops. His father, Li Yang, said that Haohao had said that this fish was the most delicious he had ever eaten.

Haohao also talked about his dreams. He wanted to one day take his younger brother camping and have a barbecue.

After Haohao's death, his parents wrote online that he would no longer feel any pain. They said that he used to call himself an angel and that he had now returned to heaven, where he would once again be a carefree little angel.

Li Yang said that before his son's death, Haohao had told them not to be sad. He also made them promise that they would never be separated and that they would live a good life. Haohao's doctor said that the child had even thought about his final resting place. He asked that he be buried on the mountain behind his house so that he could see his family grow old.