The 2 Common Habits Behind 40% Of Preventable Cancers: New WHO Global Report

A comprehensive new analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that more than 38% of cancer cases worldwide are linked to modifiable risk factors.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, suggests that millions of diagnoses each year could be avoided through lifestyle changes, medical interventions, and environmental improvements.

The researchers analyzed nearly 19 million new cancer cases from 2022, identifying 30 specific risk factors that individuals and governments can influence. Lung, stomach, and cervical cancers were found to be the most preventable types, accounting for nearly half of the avoidable cases.

Leading Risk Factors

The analysis identifies two primary lifestyle habits as the most significant contributors to the global cancer burden:

Tobacco Use: Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of cancer, responsible for 15% of all cases globally. The impact is even more pronounced in men, where tobacco use is linked to 23% of new diagnoses.

Alcohol Consumption: Ranking as the second most significant lifestyle factor, alcohol accounts for approximately 700,000 new cases annually, or roughly 3.2% of the global total.

Environmental and Biological Risks

Beyond personal habits, the study highlights critical external and biological factors that contribute to cancer rates:



Air Pollution: This is a major driver of lung cancer, particularly in specific regions. For example, in East Asia, 15% of lung cancer cases in women are attributed to poor air quality.

Infections: Approximately 10% of new cases are linked to infectious agents. High-risk Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a primary cause of cervical cancer in women, while stomach cancer is often tied to infections resulting from poor sanitation and lack of clean water.

Other Factors: High body mass index (BMI), physical inactivity, and exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation also remain significant contributors.

The researchers emphasize that while these findings may seem daunting, they represent a massive opportunity for public health. By increasing HPV vaccination coverage and implementing stricter regulations on pollutants and tobacco, governments can significantly lower cancer rates.

"It is time to roll up our sleeves," the authors noted, highlighting that many of these deaths are not inevitable, but rather the result of exposures that can be managed or eliminated.