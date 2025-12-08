Vitamin B12 Deficiency In Children: Signs And Symptoms Parents Shouldn't Miss

Vitamin B12 is an important nutrient that helps the body perform several important functions. It is naturally found in animal foods. However, there are several vegetarian and vegan foods that are fortified with this essential nutrient. Vitamin B12 helps in the formation of DNA, healthy red blood cells, and nerve cells. It also supports brain health, helps in energy production, and prevents anaemia. Vitamin B12 is important for your nervous system, DNA synthesis and cell function and memory. However, there is a deficiency of this crucial vitamin among Indians.

A meta-analysis of the Indian population, published in The European Journal of Cardiovascular Medicine found that 51 per cent of Indians suffered from Vitamin B12 deficiency. A deficiency of this crucial vitamin can lead to fatigue, weakness, nerve issues like tingling/numbness, pale skin, and cognitive problems such as memory loss or brain fog. It can also lead to anaemia because the deficiency impacts the production of red blood cells.

In children, the impact of vitamin B12 deficiency can be more. It can cause fatigue, growth delays, irritability, and developmental regression, which impacts brain development and nerve function. This can lead to permanent neurological damage like tremors, poor muscle control, and cognitive issues. When there's vitamin B12 deficiency in a child, the signs and symptoms are slightly different from that of an adult with the deficiency. Therefore, it is crucial that you keep a check on these signs and symptoms. Read on to know the symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency in children.

Signs and Symptoms of Vitamin B12 Deficiency in Children

1. Weakness and Fatigue

Children suffering from the deficiency experience persistent fatigue and extreme tiredness, which makes them appear lethargic. This happens because vitamin B12 plays an important role in red blood cell production and energy metabolism. When there isn't enough B12, oxygen delivery to the tissues is impacted which causes weakness and affects their activity levels. Parents might also notice that their child is sleeping more, playing less or isn't responsive. If you see these symptoms persistently, it could be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency.

2. Developmental Delays

If your child has delayed milestones like sitting, crawling, walking, or talking, it could be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. This happens because the nutrient supports the formation of myelin, which is important for nerve signalling in growing brains. You might notice a decline in their already developed skills such as losing head control or social engagement. Early intervention with supplements can reverse these delays, but make sure to consult a doctor before supplementation.

3. Irritability and Mood Changes

Irritability, or personality shifts like increased fussiness can be due to vitamin B12 deficiency. This happens because B12 influences neurotransmitter production, which affects mood regulation in developing nervous systems. Children may cry excessively, stay away from interaction, or show depression-like symptoms. These behavioural changes along with physical signs can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency.

4. Gastrointestinal Problems

Stomach problems such as diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, or loss of appetite can be signs of vitamin B12 deficiency. This happens because B12 plays a role in digestion. There might also be weight loss as poor absorption worsens the deficiency cycle.

5. Neurological Symptoms

Tingling in hands and feet, hypotonia (floppy muscles), ataxia (poor coordination), or seizures are signs of B12 deficiency. This is a result of impaired nerve function. Infants might show reduced movement or involuntary twitches. Older children might struggle with balance and fine motor tasks like grasping.

6. Oral and Skin Changes

If your child is suffering from vitamin B12 deficiency, you might notice a swollen and inflamed tongue (glossitis), which causes pain and feeding difficulties. This might occur alongside pale or hyperpigmented skin, which happens due to anaemia. You might also notice bluish nails.

7. Anaemia

Your child will have shortness of breath, heart palpitations, or pale skin, all of which are signs of anaemia. Blood tests might also show oversized red blood cells. Low platelets or white blood cells can increase the risk of infection, increasing weakness in children.

