Guillain-Barre Syndrome On Rise In Pune: What You Need To Know About This Rare Nerve Disorder

Pune has reported eight suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome on Thursday, taking the count to 67, according to the state health department. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) is currently investigating the sudden rise in this infection. "The total number of GBS cases increased to 67, comprising 43 and 24 women. Of these, 13 are on ventilator support," said Pune Municipal Corporation assistant health officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav on Thursday.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. In this condition, the body's immune system attacks the nerves. This autoimmune condition can affect people at any age, but it commonly affects people between 30 and 50.

What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Weakness and tingling in feet and legs are the first symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. This sensation then spreads to the upper body and arms. Other symptoms include:

Unsteady walking

Difficulty in climbing stairs

Double vision

Rapid heart rate

Severe cramping

Pins and needles feeling in fingers, toes, ankles and wrists

Low blood pressure

In Guillain-Barre Syndrome, muscle weakness can also turn into paralysis.

What are the causes of Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

The exact cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome is still unknown. Its symptoms usually become prominent after a respiratory or digestive tract infection. However, a few factors including bacterial or viral infection, recent vaccination, surgery and neuropathy can trigger Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome contagious?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is not contagious or inherited. he exact cause is still unknown.

