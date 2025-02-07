Fitness Influencer Reveals What Helped Him Recover From Guillain-Barre SyndromeIn 2018

Maharashtra has reported a total of 173 cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). According to the state health department, three new suspected cases of GBS were recorded on Thursday. Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare immunological nerve disorder that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness. In this condition, the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

Amid the surge in GBS cases, a video of fitness influencer Aditya Vashisht is making rounds on social media. In the video, Aditya revealed that he was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 26.

"I was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in 2018. It was a very tough time for all of us as we had no clue what was happening."

"After going into an almost full paralysis, I was put on IVIG for 5 days. Gradually my body started showing signs of improvement and I came back home after 15 days in a wheelchair," he mentioned in the caption of the video.

What helped Aditya recover?

"Being into fitness already for a long time it was easier for me to recover as compared to anyone else with the same condition. The doctor told me that fitness and diet helped me push back. Otherwise, doctors said, I would have been on the ventilator," he revealed.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Symptoms and more

Weakness and tingling in feet and legs are the first symptoms of GBS. This sensation then spreads to the upper body and arms. One may also experience difficulty in climbing stairs and walking, double vision, rapid heart rate, severe cramping and pins and needles feeling in fingers, toes, ankles and wrists.

Complications:

In Guillain-Barre Syndrome, muscle weakness can also turn into paralysis. Most individuals with GBS may also experience trouble breathing, heart-related issues, pain, blood clots and impaired bowel or bladder function. A small percentage of people may have a relapse.

In the video, the fitness influencer also mentioned that he returned to the gym in 6 months and then started working as a personal trainer.

"I have not stopped ever since. This video is just to tell you how important it is to exercise be it in any form but keep your body moving!" he concluded.

