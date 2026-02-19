Nutritionist Reveals Why You Should Take Vitamin B12 Supplements On An Empty Stomach

Do you know the right time to take your supplements? In an Instagram video, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal discusses the best time to take Vitamin B12 supplements. She notes, “Morning, on an empty stomach for energy production.”

The expert captions the post, “B12: Unlock Your Morning Energy Potential!” In the same post, the nutritionist reveals that a powerful dose of Vitamin B12 can help combat sluggishness in the mornings. She explains that after taking Vitamin B12 on an empty stomach, it is “absorbed more efficiently by your body”.

She continues, “This essential vitamin plays a crucial role in energy production, helping you convert food into fuel and feel revitalised,” and adds, “So, ditch the snooze button and reach for a B12 supplement first thing in the morning. It's a simple yet effective way to naturally boost your energy levels and conquer the day ahead.”

Watch the video here:

Benefits Of Vitamin B12

Also known as cobalamin, Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that offers several benefits to the body. These include:

Vitamin B12 provides energy to the body, allowing it to remain active all day.

Supports skin and hair health by reducing hair loss and promoting strong, healthy skin and nails.

Vitamin B12 reduces the risk of heart disease by lowering blood homocysteine levels.

Helps produce red blood cells.

Prevents age-related macular degeneration and brain deterioration.

Vitamin B12 is essential for pregnant women, as it helps protect against brain and spinal cord abnormalities, and protects against osteoporosis and its causes.

Regulates mood by creating serotonin.

Supports brain health and helps prevent memory loss.

Being a water-soluble vitamin, the nutritionist previously discussed how easily Vitamin B12 gets washed out of the body through sweat and urine. In an Instagram video, Nmami Agarwal said, "This is why people often face vitamin B12 deficiency quite frequently. Various studies have found links between increased vitamin B12 intake and reduced episodes of chronic cough."

The nutritionist also once noted that a lack of Vitamin B12 can disrupt sleep.

She listed the key sources of Vitamin B12 as fish, eggs, chicken, dairy products and legumes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.