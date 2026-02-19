Taking Magnesium Supplements? Follow These 7 Tips For Maximum Absorption

Sleep issues, high stress levels, muscle cramps and poor heart health have become more common than ever due to modern lifestyles. Therefore, magnesium supplements have gained huge popularity to manage these issues naturally. Interestingly, magnesium is involved in over 300 biochemical reactions, including energy production, protein synthesis, and the regulation of muscle and nerve function. It is also essential for maintaining healthy bones and supporting a strong immune system. Additionally, it helps regulate blood sugar levels and blood pressure, making it significant for overall health. However, many people find it challenging to obtain sufficient magnesium through food alone, prompting them to seek supplements to bolster their intake.

While these supplements can support various bodily functions, it is also essential to ensure that they are being absorbed properly.

Tips to maximise magnesium absorption in the body

To ensure your body effectively uses the magnesium you take, consider the following tips:

1. Choose the right form

Magnesium comes in various forms, including magnesium citrate, oxide, and glycinate. Some forms are more easily absorbed than others. Magnesium citrate and glycinate are generally better absorbed compared to magnesium oxide.

2. Timing matters

Taking magnesium supplements with meals can help enhance absorption. It can also increase stomach acid, aiding in breakdown and reducing the risk of nausea. As a result, this practice can also help mitigate any potential gastrointestinal discomfort that some individuals might experience when taking magnesium on an empty stomach.

3. Break up doses

If you're taking a higher dosage, consider splitting it into smaller doses throughout the day. This can improve absorption and minimise any side effects.

4. Check other nutrient interactions

Do not take magnesium at the same time as high-dose calcium, zinc, or iron, as they compete for the same absorption pathways, restricting proper absorption.

5. Pair well

Consider taking magnesium with vitamin D3 and vitamin B6. This will help the mineral enter your cells and tissues more efficiently.

6. Space out medications

Leave at least a 2-hour window between magnesium and antibiotics, thyroid medications, or osteoporosis drugs to avoid interference.

7. Stay hydrated

Adequate water intake is essential for magnesium to dissolve and function properly within your cells.

Take note: Magnesium supplements can boost health in many ways. However, one should not take supplements without consulting an expert. Supplements should only be taken when prescribed as per individual needs.

How to boost magnesium intake

Besides supplements, there are several ways to naturally boost your magnesium intake through diet.

1. Leafy greens: Incorporate spinach and kale into your meals. These greens are excellent sources of magnesium.

2. Nuts and seeds: Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds are not only nutritious but also rich in magnesium.

3. Whole grains: Opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread, as they contain more magnesium than their refined counterparts.

4. Legumes: Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are good sources of magnesium and can be easily added to salads, soups, and stews.

5. Dark chocolate: Look for high-quality dark chocolate, typically 70% cocoa or higher, to boost magnesium intake.

For healthy magnesium levels, it is also essential to manage stress as chronic stress triggers cortisol, which increases magnesium excretion through the kidneys. Also, individuals should avoid excessive alcohol consumption and high-sugar diets, as they may increase the loss of magnesium through urine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.