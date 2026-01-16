5 Practical Health Hacks To Boost Magnesium Levels Naturally

According to the Journal of Nutritional Science, magnesium deficiency has a 15% to 40% prevalence rate among adults, pregnant women, and children. Magnesium holds a pivotal role in long-term health, as it helps support over 300 biochemical reactions, including energy production, muscle and nerve function, blood pressure regulation, and bone strength. Several studies validate that it plays a key role in preventing heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis, and neurological disorders. The human body exhibits a number of signs that can indicate whether it has low magnesium levels, such as fatigue, muscle cramps, poor sleep, and high blood pressure. If you happen to be experiencing these symptoms, it is essential to maintain healthy levels.

Here are some practical hacks to boost magnesium naturally, but these hacks can only work for people who are borderline deficient. If you happen to be experiencing a severe magnesium deficiency, then you need medical intervention for effective treatment.

5 Practical Health Hacks To Boost Magnesium Naturally

1. Eat Leafy Greens

There are several dietary additions that can boost magnesium levels in the body. The two most sought-after leafy greens that can be easily consumed are spinach and amaranth, whose seeds and leaves are nutritional powerhouses. Indian leafy greens come in various varieties and forms depending on where they are cultivated, and they should especially be consumed when in season. Here are how different leafy greens can help boost magnesium levels, as per studies, per 100 g:

Spinach : 79 to 87 mg

: 79 to 87 mg Amaranth Leaves : 55 to 60 mg

: 55 to 60 mg Methi : 51 to 59 mg

: 51 to 59 mg Moringa : 24 to 45 mg

: 24 to 45 mg Bathua: 43 to 48 mg

Here are some practical tips to ensure leafy greens become a part of your diet:

Make sure at least one portion size being consumed has some form of leafy green in it. For instance:

You can eat palak ki suzi for lunch or dinner to get the magnesium boost.

Ensure a variety of traditional Indian foods using leafy greens are evenly distributed among meal plans.

2. Include Nuts And Seeds

Healthy diet additions such as nuts and seeds can supply the body with magnesium when they are consumed in the desired amounts. Nuts such as almonds, flaxseeds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, and globally available nuts such as brazil nuts, pine nuts, and hazelnuts also have high amounts of magnesium. Here is an exact breakdown that can help you create a combination that can power your body with enough magnesium, as per studies:

Almonds : 260 to 270 mg

: 260 to 270 mg Cashews : 292 mg

: 292 mg Walnuts : 158 to 168 mg

: 158 to 168 mg Pistachios: 121 mg

Here are some practical tips to balance the intake of nuts in your diet:

A handful of nuts that contain a variety of these magnesium-rich food sources are present readily.

Keeping a snack box filled with walnuts and almonds when on the go can ensure having something healthy at all times.

When it comes to seeds, a variety of them can offer magnesium in abundance. The exact figures are as follows, per 100 gms of each of them:

Flaxseeds : 393 mg

: 393 mg Pumpkin Seeds : 535 mg

: 535 mg Sunflower Seeds : 325 mg

: 325 mg Sesame Seeds: 356 to 370 mg

Based on the daily recommendation, people can fine-tune their magnesium intake by combining specific nuts and seeds together based on their availability. Here are some practical ways to ensure you consume seeds regularly:

Consuming a small sprinkle of flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds as part of a breakfast bowl can ensure a magnesium-rich intake.

Having dishes or sweets with sesame seeds can serve as a magnesium boost.

3. Add Whole Grains And Legumes

Your diet needs to have variety and be scientifically balanced to ensure a healthy dose of magnesium in your body. The inclusion of whole grains and legumes can be one such way to boost your magnesium levels naturally. Various whole grains like millets such as jowar, bajra, and ragi are excellent sources of magnesium, and their seasonal consumption is necessary. When it comes to legumes, toor dal, chana dal, masoor dal, moong dal, and many more varieties can naturally supply the body with adequate magnesium. Here are some tips to include plenty of whole grains and legumes on your plate:

Instead of rice, opt for soaked ragi-made batter to prepare healthy breakfast or lunch dishes. For instance, ragi idli, dosa, or utapam is gaining popularity.

Eating at least one dal daily or twice a week can ensure magnesium intake.

Read More: 6 Health Benefits Of Starting Your Day With Soaked Methi Seeds

4. Drink Magnesium-Rich Water

The new trend of consuming vitamin- and mineral-infused water has gained traction as normal drinking water fails to provide adequate nutrition. One such water is magnesium-added water, which has extra magnesium in it for boosting overall health and well-being. But the type of the added mineral matters if it is infused by the manufacturing water supplier. It is not a natural source of magnesium that can be readily absorbed by the body effectively. This hack can only be beneficial for people who are advised to take it based on their body's physiology to make enough magnesium. Here are some practical tips to follow:

Before deciding on drinking magnesium water, make sure to consult a medical professional who can guide you on safe consumption habits.

An excessive amount of magnesium can cause serious side effects.

5. Practise Stress Management And Better Sleep

The constant presence of stress in daily lives and its negative impacts on long-term health can only be reduced through active management. Chronic stress, exposure to stressors for a long and persistent duration, can lead to significant health challenges that also impact the quality of sleep. When the body's rest cycle and constant stress hormones are under duress, it can drain the body of magnesium. In studies, the following correlations have been documented:

Chronic stress increases urinary magnesium excretion, lowering serum levels. This means that most of the magnesium consumed gets discharged from the body as waste due to chronic stress.

Through magnesium supplementation, sleep quality improved, insomnia (the inability to fall asleep) was reduced, and nighttime cortisol levels were lowered in the elderly.

Here are some practical tips to manage stress and improve overall sleep quality:

Practising breathing or meditation exercises as part of a daily routine can be helpful for active stress management.

Simple exercise routines, when followed consistently, can lead to the release of endorphins that boost mood.

Make sure the sleep environment is regularly maintained for deep and quality rest.

Read More: Should You Sleep With Your Socks On In Winters? Health Pros And Cons Explained

5. Indian Dietary Solutions

There are various Indian foods that are naturally rich in magnesium and whose daily consumption can easily boost magnesium levels. The dal, sabzi, millets such as bajra, jowar, and ragi, and the leaves of drumstick are scientifically known to boost magnesium levels. The magnesium diet is only viable when it is prepared in healthy cooking oil, at the right temperature, and eaten mindfully. Here are some practical tips to include Indian diet solutions for supplementing magnesium naturally:

Preparing and consuming sambhar, which is a lentil-based recipe with drumstick leaves, can boost your magnesium levels naturally.

Using fresh mustard oil or canola oil to prepare daily meals can supply a healthy preparation method for magnesium-rich foods.

Supplements vs. Food Sources: What Works Best?

While magnesium supplements are prescribed to people with a severe deficiency. Their formulation and composition matter a great deal. Certain supplements can work for people with certain medical conditions. The otherwise healthy individuals should stick to natural magnesium foods for a balanced approach to maintaining their magnesium levels.

As there are certain risks associated with over-supplementation of magnesium, such as:

Gastrointestinal upset ( diarrhea, stomach upset, pain).

Heart rhythm disturbances( irregular heart beats may be caused).

Kidney complications, especially in people with impaired renal function.

Most risks occur when supplements exceed the tolerable upper intake level of 350 mg per day from non-food sources.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition, the recommended dietary allowance for magnesium in India is set based on age, gender, and physiological status. The exact guidelines are as follows:

Adult men (19-65 yrs): 340 mg/day

Adult women (19-65 yrs): 310 mg/day

Pregnant women: 350 mg/day

Lactating women 390 mg/day

Children (1-3 yrs) 80 mg/day

Children (4-6 yrs) 120 mg/day

Children (7-9 yrs) 170 mg/day

Adolescents (10-12 yrs) 240 mg/day

Adolescents (13-15 yrs) 300 mg/day

Adolescents (16-18 yrs): 340 mg/day (boys) / 310 mg/day (girls)

Based on these dietary guidelines, taking a balanced approach to maintaining magnesium intake is advisable. Be sure to maintain caution, especially while consuming magnesium supplements.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.