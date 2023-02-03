Vitamin B12 Is Essential For The Body; Here's Why And How To Boost Vitamin B12 Levels

vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient and facilitates many functions in the body

A crucial B vitamin is vitamin B12. It is essential for the health of the brain, the generation of red blood cells, and nerve tissue. Vitamin B12 is also known as cobalamin. When the body cannot absorb enough vitamin B12, a deficiency or an insufficiency can develop.

If left untreated, this can cause a variety of symptoms, including the development of irreparable brain problems. Let's understand why the body needs vitamin B12 and how to ensure adequate intake of the same.

Why do we need vitamin B12?

Unlike other minerals, vitamin B12 is equally vital to your health and is therefore an essential vitamin for your body. The next thought that comes to mind would be how to obtain vitamin B12 organically.

Here are ways in which vitamin B12 is important for your body:

It also stops brain deterioration. Your body receives and manufactures energy from it, allowing you to remain active all day. One of the best uses of vitamin B12 is for hair since it keeps them healthy and reduces hair loss. Additionally, they promote strong skin and nails. By lowering blood homocysteine, vitamin B12 lowers the chance of developing heart disease. Due to its role in the production of red blood cells, vitamin B12 is crucial for the body. Additionally, it is crucial for expectant mothers since it guards against brain and spinal cord abnormalities at childbirth. A healthy B12 level lowers blood homocysteine levels and aids in the prevention of age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, B12 helps maintain strong bones and guards against osteoporosis and its causes. Because it creates serotonin, it also aids in mood regulation. Additionally, it elevates those who suffer from this deficiency's mood. B12 promotes a healthy brain and prevents memory loss.

How to obtain vitamin B12?

You can maintain adequate levels of vitamin B12 by consuming foods rich in vitamin B12. Here are vitamin B12-rich foods you should add to your diet:

1. Mushrooms

In terms of vegetables, mushrooms rank among the finest sources of vitamin B12. Antioxidants found in mushrooms lower the risk of hypertension and other metabolic diseases. Additionally, because they include anti-inflammatory qualities, they strengthen the immune system. Also because they are high in potassium, they aid in lowering blood pressure. A good source of vitamin D that supports healthy bones and the immune system is found in mushrooms.

2. Potatoes

Well, when eaten in moderation, potatoes don't make you gain weight. As they are high in fibre, potatoes help to maintain a healthy digestive tract and reduce flatulence. Additionally, they are abundant in antioxidants, which fend off free radicals from harming your body's cells. They assist in decreasing blood pressure due to their high potassium content. Additionally, potatoes help with weight loss since they are high in fibre and keep you fuller for longer.

3. Animal liver and kidney

One of the foods with the greatest nutrients per serving is liver. Protein, vitamins, minerals, and all other necessary nutrients are abundant in it. Additionally, it has less calories. They are abundant in vitamin A, although it is present in the active form of retinol. Animal liver and kidneys, which are typically hard to locate in foods, are quite high in vitamin D. It contains plenty of B vitamins like folate, choline, and B12, which are necessary for metabolism and a number of bodily processes.

4. Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon, lower blood pressure, reduce inflammation, and cut the risk of disease. Salmon is also a good source of B vitamins, which support the body's ability to produce energy, reduce inflammation, and maintain heart health. Additionally, because it is high in potassium and B12, it controls blood pressure and prevents excessive fluid retention. Salmon is one of the best foods high in vitamin B12 since it also includes selenium, which enhances thyroid function and protects against several cancers.

5. Beetroot

Folates, which are abundant in beetroot, aid in cell growth and function. Furthermore, because it is nitrate-rich, it causes the blood vessels to relax and widen, which lowers blood pressure. Beetroot is also rich in fibre and encourages the growth of healthy gut bacteria. A healthy heart can benefit from beetroot's high potassium content in addition to its B12 content.

Add these vitamin B12-rich foods to your diet to ensure you health stays in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.