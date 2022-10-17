Sleep & Diet: Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal Explains How Lack Of Some Nutrients Could Disrupt Sleep

Foods rich in calcium improve quality of sleep

In one of her recent reels, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains how certain nutrient deficiencies could be the reason behind poor sleep. She further lists 5 nutrients you should consume ample of to improve your quality of sleep.

“Here are some essential nutrients you may be lacking of your sleep is disturbed..

1. Magnesium

Nmami explains that magnesium helps facilitate about 300 metabolic actions. She says magnesium, “Reduces stress, anxiety, blood pressure, keeps nerves and muscles strong & improves sleep quality.” Some of the food sources for magnesium that Nmami listed are, “Spinach, black beans, soya, potatoes & avocados.”

2. Vitamin D

This deficiency can be more common in winter due to lack of sun says Nmami. She explains, “VIT-D deficiency is not only linked to poor sleep quality but also linked to lower energy levels throughout the day.”

3. Calcium

“It is not only associated with bone health but also an important factor in our sleep quality.” Explains Nmami. Add nutritious dairy products to your daily diet to ensure you consume enough calcium.

4. Vitamin B12

Lack of vitamin B12 in the body might lead to a “Number of sleep problems-from insomnia to sleepiness.” Explains Nmami. She lists, “Fish, eggs, chicken, dairy products & legumes.” As great sources of vitamin B12.

5. Omega 3's

Last but not least, Omega 3 fatty acids are nutrients, a lack of which could disrupt your quality of sleep. “Omega 3's are known to boost health & brain health But did you know it is also linked to reducing anxiety and insomnia! This heart healthy fat promotes improved sleep quality.” Explains Nmami.

She ends by saying “Remember: your diet could be affecting the quality of your sleep.. So, go get your levels checked!”

Make sure to consume a well-balanced diet as it directly affects your quality of sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.