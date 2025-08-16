From Muscle Cramps To Brittle Nails, Doctor Shares 10 Symptoms Of Common Nutrient Deficiencies In The Body

Suffering from dandruff, excessive hair fall, brittle nails and other health issues is not uncommon today. But have you ever wondered if your body is trying to tell you something? These symptoms, which may have minimal or very subtle effects at first, can often signal serious underlying concerns. Sometimes, they are key ways our bodies send signals indicating nutrient deficiencies. Wondering how to understand the potential health issues related to these signs? Worry not! Dr. Vishakha has shared a video on Instagram offering valuable insights into decoding these body cues. "These signs may be your body's SOS - catch them early, fix your health faster," read the caption alongside the video.

Take a look at her video here:

In the video, Vishakha discusses 10 "BODY CLUES" and their hidden messages regarding nutrient deficiencies. Here's how to read the signs and what deficiencies they may indicate:

Dandruff – If you have a flaky scalp, the doctor reveals that your body might be lacking in fatty acids, zinc and vitamin B complex.

– If you have a flaky scalp, the doctor reveals that your body might be lacking in fatty acids, zinc and vitamin B complex. Frequent mouth ulcers – According to Vishakha, recurring canker sores, which are small, painful yet non-contagious ulcers that occur inside the mouth, may indicate a deficiency in folate or zinc.

– According to Vishakha, recurring canker sores, which are small, painful yet non-contagious ulcers that occur inside the mouth, may indicate a deficiency in folate or zinc. Brittle nails – Weak, brittle nails are key signs that your body is deficient in iron, zinc, or protein.

– Weak, brittle nails are key signs that your body is deficient in iron, zinc, or protein. Muscle cramps – Painful muscle cramps, which are sudden contractions of one or more muscles, may signal a deficiency in magnesium, calcium, or potassium.

– Painful muscle cramps, which are sudden contractions of one or more muscles, may signal a deficiency in magnesium, calcium, or potassium. Swollen, bleeding gums – Also known as gingivitis, these signs indicate a lack of vitamin C, according to Vishakha.

– Also known as gingivitis, these signs indicate a lack of vitamin C, according to Vishakha. Dry, thinning eyebrows – Thin eyebrows may point to potential thyroid issues, especially hypothyroidism, or an iodine deficiency.

– Thin eyebrows may point to potential thyroid issues, especially hypothyroidism, or an iodine deficiency. Constant brain fog – Difficulty concentrating may be due to a lack of omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin B12 complex.

– Difficulty concentrating may be due to a lack of omega-3 fatty acids or vitamin B12 complex. Slow wound healing – If your wounds take too long to heal, you might be lacking zinc or protein.

– If your wounds take too long to heal, you might be lacking zinc or protein. Hair thinning/hair loss – To prevent hair thinning and excessive hair loss, Vishakha suggests checking your protein, zinc, and iron levels.

– To prevent hair thinning and excessive hair loss, Vishakha suggests checking your protein, zinc, and iron levels. Persistent fatigue – Feeling tired and burned out all the time may indicate deficiencies in vitamin D, iron, or magnesium.

Recognising these signs and boosting your diet with nutrient-rich foods can help prevent potential health risks. According to the doctor, if you notice these signs in your body, you should check your nutrient levels immediately and start taking proactive steps to maintain optimal health

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.