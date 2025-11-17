Sheikh Hasina's First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death

Ex-Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina responded fiercely after being sentenced to death, in absentia, by that country's International Crimes Tribunal for "crimes against humanity". The verdict revealed "the brazen and murderous intent of extremist figures in an unelected government", she said.

Hasina also denied all charges and criticised the court for not giving her Awami League Party and herself a "fair chance to defend themselves". She also accused the tribunal and its members of bias, pointing out its judges and lawyers had "publicly expressed sympathy for the current administration".

"For the record, I wholly deny the accusations that have been made against me in the ICT. I mourn all of the deaths that occurred in July and August of last year, on both sides of the political divide. But neither I nor other political leaders ordered the killing of protesters," Sheikh Hasina said.

"... I was given no fair chance to defend myself in court, nor even to have lawyers of my own choice represent me in absentia. Despite its name, there is nothing 'international' about the ICT... Nor is it impartial," she said in a statement issued minutes after the verdict, tearing into "rigged" proceedings.

Hasina pointed to three incontrovertible facts:

Any senior judges, or even senior advocates, who previously expressed sympathy have been removed or intimidated into silence,

ICT has exclusively prosecuted members of the Awami League

It has done nothing to prosecute or even investigate perpetrators (of violence) from other parties of documented violence against religious minorities and others.

'Bangladeshis won't be fooled'

"Millions of Bangladeshis toiling under the chaotic, violent, and socially-regressive administration of Dr Mohammad Yunus (the Nobel Peace laureate who heads the interim government) will not be fooled..."

READ | Sheikh Hasina Gets Death Penalty For "Crimes Against Humanity

"They can see the trials conducted by this so-called ICT were never intended to achieve justice..." she said, "Rather, their purpose was to scapegoat the Awami League (by not prosecuting individuals from other political parties or those currently in power) and distract the world from the failings of Dr Yunus."

"All of this is established fact and verified by international media, NGOs, and non-partisan bodies such as the IMF. I wish to add... not a single citizen of Bangladesh has cast a vote for him (Yunus)..."

Hasina declared herself unafraid to face her accusers "in a proper tribunal where the evidence can be weighed and tested fairly". "That is why," she said, "I have repeatedly challenged the interim government to bring these charges before the International Criminal Court in The Hague."

The ICT verdict

The three-member ICT - led by Justice Mohd. Golam Mortuza Majumder - found Hasina and her two aides, ex-Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and ex-police chief Chowdhury Al-Mamun - guilty on three counts, including ordering the deadly crackdown on last year's student-led uprising.

The court said the three conspired to commit atrocities in order to kill protesters. However, it pardoned the former police chief, who "sought an apology from the tribunal and the people of the country".

Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives and tried and sentenced in absentia.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.