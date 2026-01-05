"Send Back Hasina Too": Asaduddin Owaisi On BCCI Move Against Bangladeshi Pacer

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has pointed out what he claimed as India's hypocrisy in handling issues linked to Bangladeshi pacer Muztafizur Rahman and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said India and Pakistan played a cricket match even after Pakistan-origin terrorists killed tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, and questioned the act of sending back the Bangladeshi cricketer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last week ordered Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Rahman amid the ongoing violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Some leaders including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had objected to mixing sports and politics. Now, Owaisi has questioned if the Bangladeshi pacer can be sent back, why didn't India do the same with Hasina, who has been living in India since she left her country amid protests?

"After the Pahalgam attack, we played with Pakistan in the Asia Cup," the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said.

"A Bangladeshi woman is living in India, so send her also. Why is she being stopped in the country? Stability in Bangladesh is important for India. China and Pakistan are active in Bangladesh. We have to look into that too," he added.

Bangladesh has been asking Hasina to return. She and her family have, however, said it would be a sham trial by a radical administration that is also politically hostile to her. India had noted the death sentence given by the so-called 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh'.

Regarding the Bangladeshi pacer, the BCCI's decision to instruct Kolkata Knight Riders to release him from their roster for IPL 2026 season says it will allow the franchise to find a replacement, if needed.