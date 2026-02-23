India, China Step Up Outreach To Tarique Rahman's Bangladesh Government

As the new Bangladesh government moves into office, the two largest economies in the region, India and China, are stepping up outreach to the administration led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.



"High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister of Bangladesh H. E. Dr Khalilur Rahman and conveyed India's desire to engage with the new Government of Bangladesh and strengthen their people-centric cooperation in all domains, by working together in a positive, constructive and forward-looking manner, based on mutual interest and mutual benefit," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a post on social media platform X on Sunday.



"In all these communications, we expressed our desire to build on our historic ties with Bangladesh and strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations. We also conveyed our commitment to support democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. In my meeting today, I basically conveyed the same sentiments. I reiterated our position that we look forward to engaging with the new government in Bangladesh," Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said.



"We look forward to working together in a forward-looking manner to strengthen our people-centric cooperation in all domains," Verma added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has invited Dr Rahman to visit Delhi at a convenient time. This invitation was also conveyed by Verma during a courtesy meeting with Dr Rahman on Sunday afternoon. Earlier that day, the High Commissioner also met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, paid a courtesy call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and BNP Chairman, Tarique Rahman, at the Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka, on 23 February 2026.#TariqueRahman #PM… pic.twitter.com/5JfSf0tYQB — Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP (@bdbnp78) February 23, 2026

The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, also paid a courtesy call to Tarique Rahman on Monday at the Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka, after meeting Dr Rahman on Sunday.

Wen conveyed China's firm support for Tarique Rahman's 'Bangladesh First' policy, Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo reported. Wen had also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already invited Tarique Rahman to New Delhi in a congratulatory telephone call. PM Modi was the first leader from the region to congratulate Tarique Rahman after his win in the election.



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had attended the swearing-in ceremony and met Tarique Rahman after the ceremony.

Just concluded a constructive meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh @trahmanbnp



I handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi conveying his wishes to PM Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience.



I extended warm congratulations… pic.twitter.com/gFNqLmnxsT — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) February 17, 2026

The Speaker had handed over a personal letter from PM Modi conveying his wishes to Tarique Rahman and inviting him to visit India at the earliest convenience.