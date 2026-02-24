India-Bangladesh Bus Service Restarts After 18 Months As BNP Comes To Power

After a gap of nearly 18 months, the international Maitree bus service on the Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata and Kolkata-Dhaka-Agartala routes has finally resumed, marking a significant step in restoring cross-border connectivity between India and Bangladesh.

On its first day of resumption, the Maitree bus departed from Kolkata, travelled via Dhaka, and reached the Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Agartala. The revival of this long-distance international service comes after the formation of the new government and is being seen as a positive move towards strengthening bilateral communication and cooperation.

Speaking to the media, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the reopening of the route would give new momentum to tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two neighbouring countries. He expressed hope that with improved security and smoother communication, people-to-people ties would further deepen.

The minister also highlighted the importance of better regional connectivity, stating that integration with rail links and enhanced use of the Maitree Bridge in Sabroom, along with improved access to ports, would significantly benefit the Northeast's economy and boost business activities.

On the first day, 18 passengers travelled from Kolkata. The service, which remained suspended for nearly one and a half years, had impacted tourism, trade, and the regional economy. With its resumption, stakeholders expect renewed economic activity and greater cross-border engagement.

Passengers and accompanying officials said that the journey was smooth, and no major issues were reported along the route. Although there were minor concerns in metropolitan areas, the overall situation remained normal.

Notably, the Agartala-Dhaka service is also scheduled to operate regularly again, further strengthening international connectivity between the two nations.

The revival of the Maitree bus service is being viewed as a positive development that will reinforce communication, commerce, and friendly relations between India and Bangladesh.

India has expressed its desire to build ties with the new government of Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, Indian high commissioner in Dhaka, said on Sunday. The Indian envoy further said that India looks to build on its ties with Bangladesh and strengthen cooperation.

"In all these communications, we expressed the desire to build on our historic ties with Bangladesh and strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations. We also underlined our commitment to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh", Verma said.